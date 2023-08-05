Prepare to be enthralled by the upcoming mystery-thriller series, A Murder at the End of the World, where Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker, Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), finds herself entangled in a deadly web of secrets and intrigue. Created by the brilliant minds of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij (The OA), this upcoming show promises to deliver an unparalleled blend of suspense, originality, and foresight. When Darby is invited to a remote retreat, little does she know that a sinister crime awaits her. As one of the guests is found dead, she must rely on her unparalleled hacking skills and keen detective instincts to prove it was murder before the killer strikes again. Here's everything we know so far about A Murder at the End of the World.

Watch the Trailer for A Murder at the End of the World

While a full trailer has yet to be released, FX Networks previously uploaded a teaser clip for A Murder at the End of the World. The brief 10-second video provides a tantalizing glimpse of the ensemble cast, leaving viewers intrigued and eager to learn more about the characters and their roles in the gripping murder mystery. Who knows? The killer could be one of them.

When Is A Murder at the End of the World Coming Out?

A Murder at the End of the World arrives on Hulu this November. Originally slated for August 29, the seven-episode murder mystery had to change its release plans due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The decision marks one of the first TV shows outside the broadcast fall schedule to delay its premiere date in response to the situation looming over fellow writers and actors. As negotiations are still ongoing, actors and writers are unable to conduct any press and promotion, therefore making it challenging to build anticipation for an original show not based on existing intellectual property. Therefore, A Murder at the End of the World will now exclusively debut this November. However, the exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Who's In the Cast of A Murder at the End of the World?

Emma Corrin takes center stage in A Murder at the End of the World. Known for their captivating portrayal of the young Diana in Season 4 of The Crown, as well as impressive performances in My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Corrin is set to shine in the upcoming mystery-thriller series. Moreover, Corrin has a number of other exciting projects lined up as well, including a role in Robert Eggers' highly anticipated Nosferatu, as well as their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Deadpool 3.

Joining Corrin is Harris Dickinson, who most recently appeared in the Academy Award-nominated Triangle of Sadness. Another addition is iconic BAFTA Award-winning actor Clive Owen, who portrayed President Bill Clinton in American Crime Story Season 3. Other cast members also include Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad) and co-creator of the show, Brit Marling. The rest of the ensemble includes Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, and Neal Huff.

What Is A Murder at the End of the World About?

Below is the official FX synopsis for A Murder at the End of the World:

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm – a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Before its current title, the project was affectionately known as Retreat, which, while charming in its own way, might not have conveyed the clear and evocative nature of A Murder at the End of the World. Now, as it finds its place among Hulu's impressive lineup of mystery thrillers, ranging from the witty and comedic Only Murders in the Building to the intense and dramatic Mare of Easttown, viewers are left intrigued about the tone and atmosphere that this new show will bring. With such a diverse range of mystery thrillers on the platform, A Murder at the End of the World has an opportunity to carve out its unique identity, captivating audiences with its own blend of suspense, intrigue, and storytelling.

Who Is Making A Murder at the End of the World?

The masterminds behind A Murder at the End of the World are Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, who have a longstanding creative partnership spanning over a decade. This dynamic duo is renowned for their collaboration on the Netflix mystery-science fiction drama series, The OA. The show revolves around Prairie Johnson, a young blind woman who reappears in her hometown after a puzzling seven-year absence, astonishing everyone by miraculously regaining her sight. As her inexplicable abilities come to light, both her family and the authorities are left perplexed by the mysterious circumstances surrounding her disappearance, and the enigmatic journey she has undertaken. Marling and Batmanglij serve as executive producers alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga. The seven-episode limited series was co-written by Marnich and Rebecca Roanhorse, and the production was handled by FX Productions. As Deadline reports, FX Networks chairman John Landgraf provided more details about the project: