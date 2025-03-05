Ahead of SXSW, one of last year's critical darling rom-coms from the event is preparing to charm viewers in theaters. Wayfarer Studios released the official trailer for A Nice Indian Boy, showing the awkward, blossoming romance between Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff. Adapted from Madhuri Shekar's play of the same name, the film centers on the Deadpool and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star's mild-mannered, introverted doctor, Naveen Gavaskar, as he slowly falls for the Frozen veteran's confident and sincere Jay. When it comes time to take Jay to meet his traditional East Indian parents, however, cultures collide, creating "comic misunderstandings, frank fights, and emotional revelations" that shake the family to its foundations.

The trailer opens by showing Naveen's nervous attempts to start conversations with his potential dates. However, nobody leaves him stammering quite like Jay, the photographer taking his photo at work who invites him to a film screening. Jay was adopted into an Indian family, with whom he found more acceptance than anyone else in his life. Everything about him fascinates Naveen as they go on adorable dates to the movies and karaoke and enjoy cozy nights together. Naveen's parents, on the other hand, had no idea what to expect when they welcomed Jay into their home, leading to a painfully awkward conversation that shows their conservative values, even if they are outwardly supportive of their son. It's up to Naveen, in the end, to open up about his love life and the big emotions that his new partner makes him feel. Throughout the film, his hard-won love for Jay leads his family to reflect on their own relationships, paving the way for reconciliation and the big, fabulous Indian wedding the couple has always dreamed of.

Who Else Is Behind 'A Nice Indian Boy'?

Filled with comedy made to induce laughs and cringing and a heartfelt message about being open and honest with those we love and trust, A Nice Indian Boy is directed by The Resident co-creator Roshan Sethi while Eric Randall adapted the story from the original play. In addition to Soni and Groff, they worked with a cast that featured Sunita Mani (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Zarna Garg (To the Letter), Harish Patel (Eternals), Peter S. Kim (HouseBroken), and Sas Goldberg (Only Murders in the Building). Their efforts came together to create a smash hit on the festival circuit, scoring a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Emma Kiely was among those praising the rom-com in her 8/10 review, saying, "A Nice Indian Boy isn’t just a celebration of romantic love, but of culture, generations, and above all, family."

The film also has a personal edge for Soni and Sethi, who are real-life partners in addition to working together creatively. A Nice Indian Boy proved to be the perfect project for them to collaborate on, reflecting on their own journey of meeting on the dating app Raya and carrying over their experience from filming 7 Days together during the pandemic. Speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff last year at SXSW, Soni recalled that process, saying:

“In 2020 he was finishing up his fellowship and the pandemic was happening, and we had never really worked together or talked about it before. Then he sort of was like, ‘What are we gonna do for the rest of this year?’ And so he had the idea that we write a script and try to just film it on our phone. We literally were like, ‘Maybe we’ll just film it on our phones, we’ll do something,’ and that ended up becoming 7 Days. We made that in September of 2020, and then were looking to do something together again, and then this kind of came through with the producer, Charlie [McSpadden], who was like, ‘We’re doing this movie.’ We were like, ‘This might be the perfect movie to make together.' [Laughs] It's very crazy.”

A Nice Indian Boy arrives in theaters on April 4. Check out the trailer in the player above.