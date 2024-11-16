In the 1970s and early '80s, horror created several new icons thanks to the slasher craze. Leatherface, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees led the way, but they all had that commonality of being silent hulks in a mask. In 1984, Wes Craven created something at once familiar and yet entirely original with A Nightmare on Elm Street. Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) didn't wear a mask, and he never shut up. While those aforementioned killers lived in a reality-based world (no matter how crazy some of the Halloween and Friday the 13th sequels got), Freddy was a supernatural killer who wasn't relegated to taking out his victims in normal ways. Sure, he had knives for fingers, but it was in dreams that he struck.

Freddy Krueger became the biggest horror icon of the decade, a pop culture phenomenon who went beyond the genre and became a burnt face that even non-horror fans knew. He may have appeared in countless sequels since, but it all started forty years ago with A Nightmare on Elm Street. Art the Clown might be all the rage today in the Terrifier films, but he might not exist without what Wes Craven did first.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' Saved a Bloated Slasher Era

The monstrous success of John Carpenter's Halloween in 1978 led to a wave of imitators. Halloween had Michael Myers in a white William Shatner mask hunting horny teenagers in the suburbs, so Friday the 13th had its killer hunting horny teenagers in the woods. When Jason Voorhees came along, he was a shy guy in a mask just like the Shape. Those films made big money, so in the early '80s a new slasher seemed to be coming out every other week. In 1981 alone, you had sequels to Halloween and Friday the 13th, along with The Prowler, The Burning, My Bloody Valentine, and many more. Slashers became so predictable that 1981 also saw the release of a slasher parody called Student Bodies, which accurately carved up a sub-genre which was still in its early stages.

By 1984, horror was ready for a change. Enter Wes Craven, who was already known for modern classics like The Last House on the Left and The Hills Have Eyes. With his gritty, almost documentary-like style, he knew how to get under our skin and terrify us. Now, a movie about a man who kills people in their dreams couldn't exactly be filmed in that same way, but it still had realism in its origin story. Wes Craven wrote A Nightmare on Elm Street after hearing about the real life story of a Cambodian refugee in the United States who died during a nightmare.

A Nightmare on Elm Street released in theaters on November 16 1984, and had a pretty decent haul of $25 million. More important than the amount of money it made was its impact on the genre. Horror now had something different to promote that wasn't the same old cookie-cutter guy-in-a-mask routine. Freddy Krueger was absolutely terrifying, but he was also disturbingly funny, and his character didn't have the boundaries of other horror antagonists. That meant that you could never prepare yourself for what could happen next, because anything was possible. A Nightmare on Elm Street had the formula of a slasher, but it was so much more. In fact, Robert Englund recently told Collider that he was asked not to call the movie a slasher film during filming because "Wes hates it." The director knew he had something which couldn't be so easily defined.

Freddy Krueger Became a Pop Culture Icon Who Was No Longer That Scary

With there being a seven-year wait between Halloween II and Michael Myers' comeback in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and with every Friday the 13th film being a copy of itself at Camp Crystal Lake, it created a space for A Nightmare on Elm Street to take over the genre. Released just a year after the first came out, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge featured a darker Freddy who didn't speak as much, and a story not as interesting as the original because Craven wasn't involved, but it still did well at the box office, making $30 million.

The franchise reached its peak with the third entry. 1985's A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors was the best of the first film taken to the extreme. Heather Langenkamp came back as Nancy, and while Wes Craven didn't direct it, leaving that title to Chuck Russell, he did write the script. That effort shows, with a wild story about kids fighting back against Freddy in their dreams with their own powers, and Freddy again defying expectations with tricks we'd never seen before, such as the phenomenal practical effects shown with the Freddy snake.

Dream Warriors was a dream movie for New Line Cinema, as it made a whopping $44 million in theaters. Freddy was now at his peak, but that would also become a major issue. Robert Englund's character was suddenly everywhere, with his own show, his own 1-900 number, and appearances on talk shows and MTV. He was no longer a scary horror character but a burnt-faced comedian who had become the hero of his movies rather than the feared antagonist. The sequel train kept chugging along for the successful A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master a year later, but the rushed films resulted in the dud that was A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child. It was proof that you could have too much of a good thing and that what made Freddy so scary had lost its way.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' Is Remembered as One of the Greatest Horror Movies

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare in 1991 didn't correct the series' course, and despite Wes Craven and Heather Langenkamp coming back in 1994 for New Nightmare, the $18 million tally in theaters proved that audiences no longer cared about the guy in the striped sweater. Freddy vs. Jason ended up being silly fun that was more of an action movie than a horror film, and the less said about the 2010 reboot the better, which starred Jackie Earl Haley trying his best to play an impossible-to-fill role in a lazily written story.

Robert Englund hasn't played Freddy Krueger in a film since 2003, which is part of what makes A Nightmare on Elm Street so enduring. There have been five more Halloween movies since he hung up his glove, more Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies, several Scream and Child's Play films and TV series, and although Jason Voorhees has been underwater for fifteen years now, even he got a reboot with Friday the 13th in 2009. But absence makes the heart grow fonder. As more time passes, A Nightmare on Elm Street is looked at as a horror classic, becoming to us what a film like Psycho would have been to another generation. Freddy is our Frankenstein or Dracula or Wolfman.

That first film is the suburban nightmare of Halloween, the wildness of Leatherface, and the wicked tongue of Pennywise in Stephen King's IT. There have been many imitators, and Art the Clown is one of them, but none of those horror icons could be the all-encompassing slasher that Freddy Krueger was. He lives on so strongly that Robert Englund, now in his seventies, can barely go through an interview without being asked if he'll come back one more time. We should stop wishing for that. He doesn't want it, and we don't need him to do it. Instead of wanting to recreate the past, we should celebrate it. No sequel or legacy reboot could ever top the first, the best, the genre changing A Nightmare on Elm Street.

