How does someone escape from a slasher that kills them in their dreams? That's the question posed in the mash 1984 hit A Nightmare on Elm Street, directed by the legendary Wes Craven. The idea of an unstoppable nightmarish monster stalking its victims while they sleep has proven to be one of the most terrifying and unique concepts in horror history.

The series owes its success to its popular and recognizable slasher villain, Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), who is the absolute star of the show, appearing in many installments and becoming one of the greatest villains in cinematic history. The Nightmare on Elm Street films range from downright terrifying to almost comical, but each installment has their fans and have become enjoyable during rewatches

9 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (2010)

The 2000s saw many studios reimagining their famous horror properties for modern audiences to recapture their box office magic. Since Freddy is one of the genre's most profitable icons, it was inevitable that he would receive the same treatment. So 2010's lackluster remake, A Nightmare on Elm Street, was released to mostly negative reviews.

Jackie Earle Haley does an impressive job succeeding Englund's iconic performance as Freddy, and he's the film's definite highlight. However, with its cheap jump scares, over-reliance on dated CGI, and an unoriginal plot, this remake is entirely forgettable with no real intrigue. Even with its few genuinely terrifying moments, they were only achieved because they were already done and perfected in the '84 film.

8 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge'(1985)

After the first film's success, New Line Cinema tried to keep the series' momentum going with the darker follow-up, Freddy's Revenge. It follows troubled teenager Jesse Walsh (Mark Patton) as he moves into a sinister house on Elm Street and soon battles to protect his soul while Freddy uses him to slip in and out of reality.

Despite its bigger budget and impressive gore effects, it couldn't save the film from its mediocre plot and disjointed connection to the previous movie. Although considered a massive downgrade from the original, the film has garnered an audience, especially in the LGBT+ community, for its Queer subtext and homoerotic undertones, leading to its eventual status as a cult classic.

7 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child' (1989)

Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child introduces more elaborate dream sequences, bizarre gothic set designs, and some of the funniest and most creative death scenes out of the franchise. It follows the previous installment's final girl, Alice (Lisa Wilcox), as she battles Freddy again to keep him from using her unborn child to increase his power.

Besides Robert Englund giving it his all once again as Freddy, the film is a mostly forgettable entry that came out during franchise fatigue and when slasher films were starting to lose their box-office potential. Besides having a few grand and memorable kills, its nonsensical plot and uninspired characters make the film an easy skip that's not as good as its predecessors.

6 'Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare' (1991)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare was meant to be the dream demon's final outing and possibly the last time he would appear on-screen, but obviously, that only lasted a short time. This concluding installment saw Freddy at his most comical as he tried to recruit his previously unmentioned daughter, Maggie (Lisa Zane), to join him in his quest to spread his evil worldwide.

This film completes Freddy's transformation from a frighteningly unpleasant boogeyman into a goofy, cheesy one-liner spewing parody of his former self. Although many fans would consider this film the lowest in the franchise, the film isn't boringly bad. It's pretty entertaining with some genuinely hilarious moments and could be enjoyed by some fans looking for an inoffensive and less scary version of their favorite horror icon.

5 'New Nightmare' (1994)

With each new installment, The Nightmare on Elm Street films saw Freddy slowly becoming a cool, wise-cracking horror icon who could be creepy and funny at the same time. After not involving himself with the sequels after the first film, Wes Craven returned to the franchise with New Nightmare, a darker spinoff that brought Freddy back to his more serious, terrifying roots.

It follows the original film's final girl actress, Heather Langenkamp, playing a fictionalized version of herself in the real world as she tries to stop an evil demon, taking on the form of Freddy, from using the character's popularity to enter reality. With plenty of frightening moments and clever meta references, this spinoff is a worthy addition to Freddy's legacy and even showed the groundwork for Craven's next self-aware horror film, 1996's Scream.

4 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master' (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master followed directly in the footsteps of the previous installment's box office success to become the most profitable sequel in the original franchise. It also cemented Robert Englund's status as a cool and trendy horror icon as he was given the leading role.

It sees Freddy return from the dead again to enact his sadistic plans on a new generation of Springwood's teenagers. With a fresh new cast, more interesting dream sequences, and more action, it's a memorable entry that couldn't fail to entertain. Though it's story and characters don't hold up to some other, better entries, its an enjoyable sequel with many qualities that made Freddy Krueger memorable.

3 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

The film that started it all, A Nightmare on Elm Street, horrified young audiences growing up in the '80s and became one of the scariest movies ever. It stood out from other popular slasher series by incorporating an inventive concept and featuring a villain with more personality and intrigue.

The plot centering around a group of neighborhood teens being attacked by an undead killer stalking them in their dreams has become one of the most terrifying ideas in horror history. The film is perfect for those looking for a great scare, with plenty of rewatchable moments. Simply put, A Nightmare on Elm Street is a bonafide classic that helped rejuvenate the slasher genre and made kids afraid to fall asleep at night.

2 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors' (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors is often considered one of the best horror sequels thanks to its perfect scares and well-balanced comedy. It follows survivor Nancy Thompson (Langenkamp) and a group of dream-gifted teens who take Freddy on in the dream world to stop his massacre once and for all.

It's a standout third entry that includes some of the most memorable kills and defining moments of the franchise and started many fans' obsession with Freddy's unique personality and dark sense of humor. With a perfect balance of horror and dark comedy, Dream Warriors is almost as good as the original, and it's a sequel many fans could get behind.

1 'Freddy vs. Jason' (2003)

2003's Freddy vs. Jason answered the prayers of many horror fans who've waited to see the highly anticipated match-up between two of the slasher genre's most recognizable antagonists. In what would become Robert Englund's last big screen appearance as Freddy, it sees the king of nightmares going head-to-head against the hockey-masked, machete-wielding immortal Jason Voorhees (Ken Kirzinger).

Though its human characters and storyline lack any real excitement or interest, the film more than makes up for it with exciting action, bloody gore, and great fight scenes between the two titular killers. It may not be the best installment in either series, but it's a satisfying, big-budgeted splatter flick that gives Freddy Krueger and Englund a memorable send-off.

