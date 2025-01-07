In the years gone by, the horror genre has seen the resurgence of its many fan-favorite final girls. Like Jamie Lee Curtis returning to the Halloween franchise, Courtney Cox and Neve Campbell signing on the next Scream film, among others. Another final girl fans would love to return is Patricia Arquette’s Kristen Parker from A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors along with her tormenter Freddy Krueger played by horror legend Robert Englund. In a new interview with ComicBook, Arquette hinted at the possibility of reviving her character, but there’s a catch.

“Ya know, I just, I never really thought that in my dreams I’d be a gymnast so I don’t know,” Arquette joked. Dream Warrior a sequel to A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, follows Kristen (Arquette), who can pull people in and out of dreams and imagines she is a professional gymnast. She is able to use aerial attacks on Freddy and team up with other kids to launch a daring rescue into the dreamland and save a child. Arquette further noted that in order to return she'd like a few changes to the character.

“Can I change my superpower? Maybe I’ll come back if I can change my superpower, but I mean, I don’t know. I can be invisible; I can be anti-gravitational. I can do all kinds of things. Why do I have to do gymnastics? I like gymnastics don’t get me wrong, but I’d like something a little more lethal when I’m dealing with him.”

While Arquette did not return for the follow-up movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, her character Kristen did, this time, played by Tuesday Knight. In the aftermath of the film's events, Kristen was unceremoniously killed off by Freddy after being thrown into a furnace, but not before she was able to pass her powers onto Alice Johnson (Lisa Wilcox).

‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is a Cult Classic

Close

The legacy of Wes Craven’s nightmare-inducing iconic film is long and prestigious. The movie has inspired and terrified multiple generations in equal measure. Nonetheless, the most terrifying part of the movie, Freddy, became the biggest horror icon of the decade. A pop culture phenomenon who went beyond the genre and became a burnt face that even non-horror fans knew. Even today, most fans would define the slasher genre by citing Englund’s iconic performance in several sequels. Rebooting the franchise will certainly be a tall task for whoever is going to attempt it. Nevertheless, the interest in reviving it has always been on the minds of fans.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors is available to rent or buy on VOD.

Your changes have been saved A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors Release Date February 27, 1987 Director Chuck Russell Cast Heather Langenkamp , Patricia Arquette , Craig Wasson , Robert Englund , Ken Sagoes , Rodney Eastman , Jennifer Rubin , Bradley Gregg , Ira Heiden , Laurence Fishburne , Penelope Sudrow , John Saxon , Priscilla Pointer , Nan Martin , Clayton Landey , Brooke Bundy , Kristen Clayton , Sally Piper , Rozlyn Sorrell , Stacey Alden , Dick Cavett , Zsa Zsa Gabor , Michael Rougas , Jack Shea , Paul Kent Runtime 96 minutes Writers Bruce Wagner , Chuck Russell , Frank Darabont Expand

Watch on Apple TV