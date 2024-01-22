The Big Picture A Page of Madness is an experimental horror film from the 1920s that defies traditional storytelling and film grammar.

The film deliberately confuses viewers, immersing them in the protagonist's mind and making them question what is real.

Although the film was lost for 45 years, its elusive nature adds to its artistic value, and finding the missing third of the film wouldn't necessarily enhance its reception.

Whether it’s anime or live-action kaiju flicks, there’s an underlying tendency in Japanese cinema to push things to the extreme, but that applies far beyond the action genre, extending as far back as the 1920s when Teinosuke Kinugasa released one of the most mind-bogglingly cerebral psychological thrillers of all time. A Page of Madness was released in 1926 in collaboration with the avant-garde film collective who called themselves the Shinkankakuha, translated as the School of New Perceptions. Together, they made it their mission to obliterate the very foundations of film grammar and storytelling, even when the medium was still in its relative infancy, resulting in what remains today as one of the most experimental works of horror ever produced.

A Page of Madness is basically Shutter Island if Shutter Island was hellbent on being as confusing as possible without giving the audience even a smidgeon of exposition to explain itself. Set it an asylum, which films like Benjamin Christensen’s 1922 Häxan will show you were far from the best or fairest of places to be at the time, A Page of Madness stars Masao Inoue as a nameless janitor who has taken up employment with the secret intention of freeing his recently imprisoned wife (Yoshie Nakagawa). In his attempts to do so, in a manner not unlike Sam Fuller’s Shock Corridor, he slowly loses his mind. Over 71 terrifying minutes, the barrier between reality and fantasy is entirely abolished. Though its attitude towards mental illness, like many films depicting the subject of the era, is entirely dated, perceiving ‘madness’ as a contagious infection deserving of imprisonment, its filmmaking prowess morphs it into an exceptionally bold and stunning work of nigh-forgotten art.

A Page of Madness A man takes a job at an asylum with hopes of freeing his imprisoned wife. Release Date July 10, 1926 Runtime 70m Main Genre Psychological Production Company Kinugasa Motion Picture League

‘A Page of Madness’ Is So Convoluted, It Required a Live Oration

Here’s the thing… even silent film aficionados will struggle to get on the same wavelength as A Page of Madness, as contrary to many films of the era outside the masterpieces of F.W. Murnau, there is not a single intertitle to be found. The viewer is left entirely in the dark with regard to what anyone is saying, or the relationships that people have with one another, forced to deduce these crucial elements of the plot through visuals alone. This is why, upon release, screenings were often narrated by a live benshi (speaker), narrating the events as they take place on-screen. However, the complete lack of exposition serves a greater purpose as it relates to the narrative.

If you don’t understand a damn thing that’s happening in A Page of Madness, it’s because Kinugasa and his buddies plainly and simply don’t want you to. Instead, they focus on locking you into the mind of its protagonist, with your confusion about what exactly is taking place mirroring his own. Like last year’s own Skinamarink, however, the film weaponizes the audience’s confusion, making every instance of pure analog horror all the more menacing for our lack of understanding of it. Once you’re strapped in, the film throws upon you every trick utilized by the German expressionists of the era, whether it’s double, or even triple exposure, unrecognizably distorted lenses, or rapid-fire montages, all designed to make the audience believe that they themselves are going insane. A reminder: this film was made almost 100 years ago.

What Is ‘A Page of Madness’ About?

Close

The actual events of A Page of Madness are anyone’s guess, as nearly every scene invites as many interpretations as there are viewers of the film. It’s not just the ambiguous ending that creeps up on you, as by the time you even arrive at that point, it’s almost guaranteed that you won’t have the slightest clue of what’s actually taking place, no matter how many David Lynch films you’ve convinced yourself you finally understand. Upon a 15th rewatch, however, you might be able to get to the point where you can figure out the plot under the surface.

The protagonist janitor in question was actually a former sailor, whose wife was driven to madness in part thanks to his long voyages at sea. As a result, there’s a strong sense of guilt that the janitor feels for his wife’s imprisonment, as his lack of support for her and their daughter (Ayako Iijima) is largely what led her there. After his daughter visits both him and her mother in the asylum, the film dissolves into several dream sequences. Does the movie tell you that these are dream sequences? Absolutely not! That’d be way too easy. Instead, it forces you to piece together that fact yourself, with one of the final dream sequences showing the marriage of the janitor’s daughter to a bearded inmate of the asylum (Kyosuke Takamatsu).

The dreams eventually subside (but only after a terrifying mass dance of inmates in Noh masks), only for the janitor to see the same bearded inmate bowing respectfully towards him as they pass each other in the hall as if that dream relationship through his daughter still remains. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari may have offered the world the very first twist ending that cinema ever knew, but it sure as hell wouldn’t be the last.

‘A Page of Madness’ Was Nearly Lost for Years

The truth about the masterpieces of experimentation of the 1920s is that, unfortunately, 99% of those films are lost, presumably forever. It was the same for A Page of Madness, which itself was considered lost for a total of 45 years! It was found by Kinugasa himself in 1971 in his old storage cabin, although tragically, it is still reportedly missing a third of its total runtime. That explains its briskness, and perhaps that missing third would explain everything that viewers struggle to piece together and make sense of. Given its elusiveness, however, that’s probably just wishful thinking.

Even if the missing third of A Page of Madness was found and restored, it’s hard to argue that it would service the film and its reception in a particularly meaningful way. While we probably would have gotten an even stronger display of visual innovation from one of the most twisted minds of pioneering J-horror, the film would likely have left its viewers just as confused, as that confusion remains one of its greatest strengths. It’s the equivalent of finally explaining what happened at the end of Inception. Would it satisfy the ultimate truth-seekers? Sure. But the deeper meaning of the film, like that missing third, would be entirely lost as a result.

A Page of Madness is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Amazon Prime