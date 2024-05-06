The Big Picture A Part of You explores the bond between sisters as tragedy strikes, leading one to take on the identity of the other.

The Swedish coming-of-age drama showcases the experience of being 17 and feeling like your heart is bursting.

Directed by Sigge Eklund, the film stars Felicia Maxime, Edvin Ryding, and Zara Larsson, premiering on Netflix on May 31, 2024.

There are certain people who are in need of someone else to ground them. While the world around them might be falling apart, there is this one person who seems to have the unique ability of making the roar of the storm fade into silent oblivion. For Felicia Maxime's Agnes, her anchor is also the one person she envies the most in the world and then tragedy strikes and sends Agnes' already spiralling life into overdrive. Netflix has released the trailer for the new Swedish coming-of-age drama, A Part of You, starring Maxime, Edvin Ryding, and Zara Larsson in the leading roles. The trailer comes ahead of the film's global premiere on May 31.

The trailer, from its very start, showcases a beautiful familial bond between sisters, Agnes and Julia (Larsson). Julia is the older of the pair and has everything her younger sister could ever want. Leading on opposites sides of spectrum of what it means to have "a perfect teenage life", tragedy soon strikes and sees Agnes and Julia seperated. In her bid to process her pain, Agnes becomes someone else - she becomes Julia. Now, she is on the verge of having and being all she's ever wanted. But what has it cost her to get this far? The official synopsis for the film describes it as a "story about life and death that portrays the experience of being 17 years old and feeling like your heart is about to burst from your chest."

Production on the film began a year ago in Stockholm, Sweden marking yet another collaboration between Maxime and co-star, Ryding. At the time production had kicked off on A Part of You, Maxime and Ryding had collaborated on two previous Netflix projects, The Abyss and Young Royals. The Netflix series dropped the first five episodes of its third and final season on March 11th, with the series finale dropping on Netflix on March 18th, a week later.

Who is Behind 'A Part of You'?

Netflix's latest teen drama, is directed and produced by Sigge Eklund, with A Part of You marking his directorial debut. Eklund steers the film's course off a script by Michaela Hamilton (Eagles). Tim King serves as an executive producer on the project while Stefan H. Lindén and Alexandra Thönnersten will produce. Alongside the aforementioned names of Maxime, Ryding, and Larsson, A Part of You also stars Ida Engvoll (Love & Anarchy), Mustafa Al-Mashhadani (Thin Blue Line), Alva Bratt (Barracuda Queens), Emil Hedayat, Olivia Essén, Nikki Hanseblad among others.

A Part of You premieres globally on Netflix, May 31, 2024. Watch the trailer above.