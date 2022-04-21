Get ready to pack your bags and witness an Australian summer romance, because Netflix’s new romantic comedy A Perfect Pairing is taking us all the way down under. The story follows a woman who, after quitting a dream job, decides to open her own business – and that means having to land a big client right off the bat. She then decides to go all the way to Australia in order to charm a family wine company into getting in business with her. The movie premieres on the streamer next month.

The trailer for A Perfect Pairing suggests that on top of pairing up love and wine, the story will also be a gastronomic experience that combines all the best things in life, including food and travel. So maybe, an Eat Pray Love experience without the praying bit? The trailer also showcases some of the beautiful Australian landscapes, which will certainly steal the show whenever they come up. In addition, the story hints at a potentially dark secret that one of the characters is keeping, which will bring the good ol’ drama when it finally comes out.

We don’t know if A Perfect Pairing will age like good wine, but right now it seems like a tall order of laid-back comedy — the kind of distraction we all need sometimes. The trailer suggests that the rom-com will check all the expected boxes in the genre, and will follow suit with other titles and bet high on the chemistry of the main couple, played by Victoria Justice and Adam Demos.

Justice plays the ambitious lead character Lola Alvarez. The singer and actress has had an extensive career in TV, playing roles in series like MTV’s Eye Candy, American Housewife, and Undateable. Recently, she starred in the thriller movie Trust. Demos plays Max, and, much like his character in A Perfect Pairing, the actor has been taking our breath away for a while. He has starred in risqué shows like UnREAL and Sex/Life.

A Perfect Pairing is directed by Stuart McDonald, who’s had plenty of experience directing awkward love stories – he’s helmed several episodes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The screenplay is penned by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy – a duo that found their calling by writing rom-coms for Netflix. Hackett and Galanoy previously wrote Love, Guaranteed and Falling Inn Love for the streamer. They also co-wrote My Best Friend’s Bouquet and Swept Up by Christmas, so they clearly can handle a rom-com trope or two.

Netflix premieres A Perfect Pairing on May 19.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos).

