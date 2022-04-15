Netflix has had a lot of success with their various romantic comedy offerings over the years. Films like Set It Up, Always Be My Maybe, and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before have been some of the best films to have been released in the modern genre. Now Netflix looks to continue that hot streak with A Perfect Pairing. This Australian rom-com stars Victoria Justice and Adam Demos and is set to release on the streamer in May. In preparation for this release, Netflix has dropped the first look at the film.

The first of two images shows off the pair enjoying the Australian nightlife as they have some drinks in a log cabin in front of a fire. The other image sees Justice’s Lola seemingly out of her element in a sheep station while Demos’ Max laughs on behind her. The general plot of the film is as follows: “To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos).”

This may seem like a very familiar plot for any avid Netflix watcher. Other films from the streamer like Christmas Inheritance and Love Hard have followed similar-sounding story structures. However, the leads, like most rom-coms, are why genre fans are going to get excited about this film. Both actors are no strangers to Netflix productions as Justice stars in the 2021 comedy Afterlife of the Party while Demos has starred in another rom-com hit Falling Inn Love. The latter of which the writers of A Perfect Pairing wrote as well. Justice also has a huge fan base from her Nickelodeon days starring in hit shows Zoey 101 and Victorious. She has since starred in films like Trust and Fun Size while Demos has starred in the hit Netflix series Sex/Life.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Tutor' Adds Garrett Hedlund, Noah Schnapp, Victoria Justice, and More to Mystery ThrillerThis definitely feels like it will be your typical “fish-out-of-water” romance that sees the city girl fall in love with the country boy. However, out of all the genres, no one really goes into a romantic comedy looking for innovative storytelling. We watch these films for the feel-good rush they give us. Especially in the world, we all find ourselves in today, that feeling that the best romantic comedies give us cannot go undervalued. Netflix has had a good track record in this genre so hopefully, this new film featuring these two very likable leads will have rom-com fans crying all over again.

A Perfect Pairing is directed by Stuart McDonald and written by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy. The film comes to Netflix on May 19, 2022.

Check out the full official plot synopsis for the new rom-com down below. Also, since we now have this first look, expect a new trailer for the film sometime soon.

When Lola (Victoria Justice), a hard-driving LA wine company sales exec, quits her job in hopes of starting her own wine distribution company, she eagerly books herself a plane ticket to rural Australia to chase her first potential client, Vaughn Family Wines. Unfortunately for Lola, the Vaughn Family is not interested in doing business with a fledgling company. Eager to prove herself, Lola volunteers to fill a vacant position on the Vaughn sheep farm as a farmhand. At first, Lola doesn’t seem cut out for the tough work of mending fences and wrangling sheep, but she and the dashing station manager Max (Adam Demos) strike up a friendship as he trains her. And, as they open up to one another, Lola discovers that Australia has introduced her to much more than just a love for entrepreneurship with a newfound love for Max. But will Max’s secrets prevent Lola from reaping what she romantically sows?

'Barbie' Adds Rhea Perlman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell, and More to Margot Robbie Mattel Movie

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (365 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick