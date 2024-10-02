While we often hear about serial killers who use opportunity as a way to strike, typically doing so in a last-minute decision, a new series on Oxygen will investigate a group of killers who methodically planned out their slayings. Titled A Plan to Kill, the series is set to arrive on the true-crime network on Sunday, October 27, and, along with the announcement, Collider has your exclusive first look at the show’s debut trailer. The series begs the question of how long someone can hold onto a grudge that infiltrates every part of their being with anger and resentment until they sit down and intricately plan out a murder.

With one law enforcement official referring to this type of case as “playing chess against a master,” the trailer walks audiences through several of the chilling and incredibly well-planned murders that will unfold in Oxygen’s latest production. From a masked break-in to a group who mapped out their attack down to the very tiniest detail, which involved them obtaining the disguises of ATF agents, the series will explore some unbelievable and haunting cases. Costumes or not, each of these murders will send a chill down your spine as you realize the lengths some people will go to to fix a perceived wrong committed against them.

Over 10 episodes, A Plan to Kill will uncover the truth behind vicious killings that have made their way into the press and others that remain largely unknown. On the former side is the murder of Amie Harwick, who had a very successful career as a therapist based in Los Angeles and was also engaged to comedian Drew Carey for a time. After having placed two separate restraining orders on her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, he found a way into her home and lay in wait until his moment of attack was just right, murdering Harwick and eventually being arrested for the crime. The other episodes will bring the true-crimes stories to towns across the United States, where everyday people suffer because of slights they may not have even realized they committed.

Oxygen Is the Number One Place for True Crime

Oxygen has long been synonymous with true-crime, with a lengthy list of documentaries and series to back it up. The last few months have been busy for the network, as it put out a handful of productions, including the third season of The Real Murders of Atlanta and The Girl on the Milk Carton. Along with A Plan to Kill, October will also welcome the arrival of Dateline: The Smoking Gun, a docuseries hosted by Andrea Canning that’s set to arrive on the platform on October 3.

Check out our exclusive first look at the trailer for A Plan to Kill above and watch it on Oxygen on October 27.