Prisons have been used as the setting in films for almost as long as cinema has existed. With its roots going back to the silent film Execution of Czolgosz with Panorama of Auburn Prison, which was released in 1901, prisons have played vital roles in countless of the most iconic films in history. Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile are two of the best examples of films that took their respective settings behind bars and transformed them into characters of their own. Unsurprisingly, the crime genre utilizes the setting more than any other.

With so many films to choose from, it's incredibly easy to miss some of the best movies that offers poignant depictions of life behind bars. While many prison films tell fictional stories, it’s the real-life stories that tend to offer the most authentic stories. A Prayer Before Dawn is one of these films, which was released in cinemas in 2018 courtesy of A24. Unfortunately, the independent film didn’t manage to break into the mainstream in a wat it deserved due to its R-rating and limited theatrical release, but it represents everything a prison film should be.

What Is 'A Prayer Before Dawn' About?