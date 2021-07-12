Hit horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II is on its way to home video, with the movie coming to digital tomorrow before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27. Today marks exactly 45 days since the film hit theaters, meaning that it's now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, but if you're not sold on the idea of shelling out for yet another monthly subscription, then the upcoming multimedia rollout is most welcome news.

A Quiet Place Part II bucked the trend of the COVID-19 era by playing like gangbusters at the box office, breaking all sorts of records when it first opened on May 28, with the coffers now having swelled to a robust $279 million globally. That's hugely impressive given the doldrums the industry has been in for the last year and a half, putting it not too far behind the $350 million haul of the opening installment, which was one of 2018's biggest sleeper hits.

Written and directed by John Krasinski, who additionally makes a cameo in the opening scene as Lee Abbott, A Quiet Place Part II also features returning stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as the rest of the Abbott family, along with franchise newcomers Cillian Murphy and Djimon Honsou. Reviews for the second chapter were just as strong as they were the first time around — and with Jeff Nichols directing a spinoff and talk of Part III already percolating, the Quiet Place business is booming at Paramount.

The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack includes access to a digital copy of A Quiet Place II and contains a bevy of special features including a Director's Diary with Krasinski where he details the ins and outs of the production, along with several featurettes, which should be well worth checking out.

A Quiet Place Part II is still playing in theaters and will be streaming on Paramount+ after the end of its 45-day theatrical window, but it's finally coming to digital tomorrow on July 13, with the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release two weeks later on July 27. Check out the full list of special features below:

A QUIET PLACE: PART II 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack

Fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes an Ultra HD Disc with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and a Blu-ray Disc™ with Dolby Atmos. The Combo Pack includes access to a Digital copy of the film and the following:

4K Ultra HD

Feature film in 4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray

Feature film in high definition

Director’s Diary: Filming with John Krasinski

Pulling Back the Curtain

Regan’s Journey

Surviving the Marina

Detectable Disturbance: Visual Effects and Sound Design

A QUIET PLACE: PART II Blu-ray

The A QUIET PLACE Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with Dolby Atmos. The Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as the bonus content detailed above.

A QUIET PLACE DVD

The DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

