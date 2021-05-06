Paramount has released the final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II, the upcoming sequel to the 2018 film that sees the Abbott family continuing their struggle for survival in a post-apocalyptic world where even the slightest noise could be the difference between life and death.

Directed and written by John Krasinski, based on characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, the Quiet Place sequel brings back returning cast members Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders, Batman Begins) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel) have joined the cast in new roles. Krasinski also makes his return from the first movie in a small role, with his character seen in flashback sequences set before the first film — and one of them shown in this very trailer.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'A Quiet Place Part II' Final Trailer Is Coming Tomorrow, Per a New Teaser

In an interview on Ellen, Krasinki spoke about returning to the world of A Quiet Place with an upcoming sequel, as well as writing his character Lee into the film, saying, "It was one those things where I wasn’t really going to do a second one because the first one was such a personal experience — it was my love letter to my kids, which looks insane now that you’re watching that. But it was really important for me to continue the metaphor and we actually start dealing with how this all started."

A Quiet Place Part II will be released in theaters on May 28 before being available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical debut. Check out the final trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II:

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

KEEP READING: 'A Quiet Place' Universe Expands to Include a Jeff Nichols-Directed Spinoff

Share Share Tweet Email

'Shadow and Bone': Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, and Kit Young on Crow Camp and Kaz and Inej's Romantic Tension "Even though they’re two people that can’t speak about their feelings to one another, their actions speak louder."

Read Next