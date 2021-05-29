A Quiet Place II is making waves in regards to the “return” to movies. Opening this weekend with quite a splash, the John Krasinski-directed film has been praised as a brilliant follow-up to his 2018 film A Quiet Place. And now that many are returning to theaters, they’re all flocking to be frightened of a world surrounded by silence. This means that A Quiet Place II has become quite the box office hit!

On Friday, A Quiet Place II took home $19.3M and is estimated to take home $57.4M, topping Godzilla vs. Kong and becoming the biggest return to cinemas since the pandemic began. After the year we had, this is a humorous return for film fans.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where, in order to survive, you have to be silent so the aliens cannot hear you, one family uses sign language to stay alive as long as possible. The first film found a brilliant way of looking at the horror genre and what would happen in a world where we were forced into fear and silence.

The first movie was so inventive in the way it brought the world to life because sitting in a nearly silent movie theater. Every crackle of your candy wrapper, we heard. And somehow, that only made the fear we were all experiencing together that much more real. For the sequel, the film ventures outside the family farm to explore new and dangerous threats.

Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, and Djimon Hounsou, audiences are praising the follow-up film and whether that is just the feeling of being back in theaters or a return to this frightening world, A Quiet Place II clearly has audiences excited to return.

A Quiet Place II is now in theaters. Join the millions who went out this weekend to see the follow-up to Krasinski’s hit film and all join the frights together.

