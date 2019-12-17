First ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Image Reveals How Much Time Has Passed Since the First Movie

The first A Quiet Place 2 image has arrived for the highly anticipated horror sequel, and with it we get some confirmation on just how much time has passed since the events of the first movie. Director John Krasinski’s unique horror pic took audiences by storm in 2018, earning $340 million at the box office off an April debut and scoring critical raves, even landing on a number of year-end Top 10 lists. Krasinski wove an emotional story about family into a brilliant sci-fi premise concocted by writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck—a world overrun by aliens who hunt by sound, not sight.

Audiences responded enthusiastically, and while Paramount Pictures showed interest in a sequel, Krasinski initially wasn’t interested in continuing the story. He gave the studio the nugget of an idea for where they could take it, and essentially told them they could go turn that into a movie. But while the studio was taking pitches from other filmmakers, Krasinski kept thinking about his idea, and eventually came around to the notion of writing the screenplay himself, and then finally directing A Quiet Place II.

The story is still under wraps, but this first image finds the family (sans Krasinski, whose character died in the first movie) back together. Most striking is the fact that Emily Blunt is carrying a baby, which indicates that A Quiet Place 2 picks up almost immediately after the events of the first film. Which will pose a challenge given that young Noah Jupe is growing like a weed.

Krasinski tells Total Film, which debuted the image, that the sequel will find Blunt’s character wrestling with the notion of thriving vs. surviving:

“I love the idea of the first one, that Emily and I as characters were all about surviving versus the thriving. All [my character] wanted to do was survive,” adds Krasinski. “And [her character] says, ‘That’s not enough. We have to thrive. We have to let these kids be whole human beings’. And after I’m gone, I’m loving seeing Emily really battle with that – that maybe survival was the way to go. And maybe this idea of thriving was too dangerous.”

The first teaser trailer for the film is playing in theaters attached to Black Christmas, but one expects a full trailer will arrive within the next month. Regardless, it’s nice to see Blunt, Jupe, and breakout Millicent Simmonds back together again.

Take a look at the first A Quiet Place 2 image below. The film opens in theaters on March 20, 2020.