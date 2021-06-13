A Quiet Place Part II has spent a third weekend at the top of the domestic box office, with John M. Chu’s In the Heights tapering off between Friday and Sunday. The adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical was predicted to hit $15 million over the three-day frame after posting a $5 million opening day, but interest drastically petered out and it wound up with $11.4 million.

John Krasinski’s horror sequel edged out In the Heights with $11.65 million, so it was a close-run race at the end of the day. It’s yet another major victory for A Quiet Place Part II, which smashed pandemic-era records when it first opened, and just days ago became the first release of the pandemic era to cross the $100 million barrier domestically, beating Godzilla vs. Kong, which has been sitting on $99 million for the last two weeks

Warner Bros. doesn't release viewership numbers for their HBO Max titles, but even with that help, In the Heights' opening weekend is still in the lower end of the studio's hybrid releases so far. Out of the ten releases, six opened at number one, with Wonder Woman 1984, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It all opened stronger than In the Heights.

Then again, the most impressive opening weekends of the entire pandemic era dating back to last March have come from things like sequels, franchises, well-known properties and Liam Neeson, so as a musical without much of a built-in fanbase among casual audiences, In the Heights should not be compared to established blockbuster franchises. In addition to the hybrid HBO Max release, there's the fact that the streaming version of the film also offers Spanish subtitles, and with the film's core audience being Latinx, it is possible many families decided to stay home and stream the film.

The only other debutant was Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which took third with $10.4 million, with the top five rounded out by The Conjuring 3 and Cruella. It’s baby steps for the box office, then, but with titles like Fast & Furious 9, Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and Jungle Cruise due before the end of next month, the business should be about to pick up.

