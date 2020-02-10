John Krasinski Reveals How He “Jedi-Mindtricked” Himself into ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’

Among the most highly anticipated movies coming in the spring is A Quiet Place: Part II, the Paramount Pictures sequel to the smash-hit 2018 film A Quiet Place. The breakout horror hit, made on a $17 million budget by director/writer/lead John Krasinski, made upwards of $340 million worldwide two years ago as it reeled in audiences keen to see a movie about aliens hunting humans who cannot make a sound would play out onscreen.

Now, A Quiet Place: Part II is looking to expand this world as we pick up the story right where the first film ends. Krasinski and Blunt recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about their return for a sequel which didn’t necessarily need to be made but, as they soon realized, could definitely happen if they wanted it to happen.

“I totally understood why the studio wanted to do a sequel for financial reasons,” Krasinski explained to EW, before giving insight into his reservations despite the studio’s enthusiasm: “I didn’t want anything to do with it because, weirdly, as much as I’m the writer-director, I’m also a huge fan of this movie. I didn’t want to be a part of anything that would be viewed as a cash grab.” But after Krasinski sat down to write at least an outline of Part II at the behest of the producers, Krasinski shared that he “Jedi-mindtricked [himself] into directing this thing.”

For Blunt, not only was it Krasinski’s vision of a one-take shot showing the initial alien invasion which reeled her in (you can watch it in the latest Part II trailer), but it was her faith in her husband’s vision. According to the Part II star, “it became very apparent that we’d be idiots not to do it. Ultimately, you will never catch the [same] lightning in the film, but there is a bigger world.”

Krasinski chimed in at this, telling EW, “[In] sequels you have a hero or villain that you have to bring back and put in a new world. Well, the converse is true for us. We have this amazing world that you can put any hero or villain in.”

The next chapter in the A Quiet Place story will be told through the eyes of the Abbot family, played by Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds. Newcomers Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou will be joining the fray as fellow survivors who have found a way to get past the sound-hungry aliens through surprising (but still unknown) means. With Krasinski and Blunt back on board, Part II will have some comforting creative continuity worth tuning in for even though the circumstances for the Abbots in the movie have changed forever.

A Quiet Place: Part II arrives in theaters on March 20. For more, check out our list of the most anticipated movies of 2020.