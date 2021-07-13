We at Collider are happy to share an exclusive clip from the Digital and upcoming Blu-ray release of A Quiet Place: Part II. With the first film, John Krasinski proved he was a director to keep an eye on, with a knack for building tension while keeping the focus on character and story. With the sequel – in particular the harrowing opening sequence of A Quiet Place 2 – Krasinski doubled down, showing he’s able to channel the likes of Steven Spielberg when it comes to shot design and composition.
In this exclusive clip, Krasinski breaks down how they shot the opening flashback sequence in A Quiet Place: Part II, which takes place on Day One when the alien creatures first arrived. Production set up shop in Akron, New York, which Krasinski says they chose because they have “a whole lot going on in this town.” The writer/director continued, “A whole lot of stunts, a whole lot of big high-production value, so we needed a town that we could do all that in and control the whole town, because our creatures are going to make a grand entrance here on this huge, huge street.”
This clip is part of a bonus feature included on the Quiet Place 2 Blu-ray and Digital releases called “Director’s Diary: Filming with John Krasinski,” in which the director breaks down the shooting of certain scenes in the film. Other bonus features include “Pulling Back the Curtain,” “Regan’s Journey,” “Surviving the Marina,” and “Detectable Disturbance: Visual Effects and Sound Design.”
You can check out the A Quiet Place 2 bonus feature clip above. A Quiet Place: Part II is available on Digital starting today, and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27th.
