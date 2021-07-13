We at Collider are happy to share an exclusive clip from the Digital and upcoming Blu-ray release of A Quiet Place: Part II. With the first film, John Krasinski proved he was a director to keep an eye on, with a knack for building tension while keeping the focus on character and story. With the sequel – in particular the harrowing opening sequence of A Quiet Place 2 – Krasinski doubled down, showing he’s able to channel the likes of Steven Spielberg when it comes to shot design and composition.

In this exclusive clip, Krasinski breaks down how they shot the opening flashback sequence in A Quiet Place: Part II, which takes place on Day One when the alien creatures first arrived. Production set up shop in Akron, New York, which Krasinski says they chose because they have “a whole lot going on in this town.” The writer/director continued, “A whole lot of stunts, a whole lot of big high-production value, so we needed a town that we could do all that in and control the whole town, because our creatures are going to make a grand entrance here on this huge, huge street.”

RELATED: How 'A Quiet Place Part II' Cinematographer Polly Morgan Channeled Spielberg to Craft an Intimate Spectacle

This clip is part of a bonus feature included on the Quiet Place 2 Blu-ray and Digital releases called “Director’s Diary: Filming with John Krasinski,” in which the director breaks down the shooting of certain scenes in the film. Other bonus features include “Pulling Back the Curtain,” “Regan’s Journey,” “Surviving the Marina,” and “Detectable Disturbance: Visual Effects and Sound Design.”

You can check out the A Quiet Place 2 bonus feature clip above. A Quiet Place: Part II is available on Digital starting today, and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27th.

Share Share Tweet Email

'The French Dispatch' Review: The Most Wes Anderson Movie to Ever Wes Anderson | Cannes 2021 An ode to old-school magazine journalism turns into a party of whimsy.

Read Next

Adam Chitwood (15857 Articles Published) Adam Chitwood is the Managing Editor for Collider. He's been working for Collider for over a decade, and in addition to managing content also runs point on crafts interviews, awards coverage, and co-hosts The Collider Podcast with Matt Goldberg (which has been running since 2012). He's the creator and author of Collider's "How the MCU Was Made" series and has interviewed Bill Hader about every single episode of Barry. He lives in Tulsa, OK and likes pasta, 90s thrillers, and spending like 95% of his time with his dog Luna. More From Adam Chitwood