if she was nervous to make a sequel after the success of the first film?

In March of 2020, right before COVID shut down the world, I traveled to New York City to see a screening of A Quiet Place Part II and then interviewed the cast and writer-director John Krasinski. At the time, people weren’t sure how this new mysterious virus was spreading, which meant when we sat down to do interviews, we were asked not to shake hands with anyone. We had no idea just being in the same room with someone infected would spread the disease.

Anyway, with A Quiet Place Part II finally set to be released in theaters this weekend, it’s finally time to share the interviews I conducted over a year ago.

During my conversation with Millicent Simmonds, she talked about why she loves the sequel and the positive audience reaction to the film, trusting Krasinski's vision, if she was nervous to make a sequel after the success of the first film, if she’s already been asking Krasinski about A Quiet Place Part 3, and more.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, A Quiet Place Part II picks up almost immediately after the end of the first film and we find Emily Blunt's Evelyn Abbott and her kids (Simmonds and Noah Jupe) on the road searching for a way to survive. The sequel adds Cillian Murphy as a family friend and Djimon Hounsou as another survivor.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'A Quiet Place 2' Review: John Krasinski's Spielbergian Horror Sequel Silenced My Doubt

While we have all seen countless sequels that should have never been made, A Quiet Place Part II is not one of them. Krasinski has crafted a fantastic, nail-biting, edge of your seat thriller that absolutely should be seen in a theater (assuming you’ve been vaccinated). Trust me, this is a great movie.

Check out what Millicent Simmonds had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Millicent Simmonds:

Was she nervous about making a sequel after the success of the first film?

Has she already been asking John Krasinski about A Quiet Place Part 3?

What was the first and last thing she filmed?

What was she excited and nervous to film in A Quiet Place II?

How did she get ready for the sequel compared to the first film?

Image via Paramount Pictures

