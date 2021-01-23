Once again, Paramount Pictures has decided to delay the release of A Quiet Place Part II. This is the third time the studio has given the John Krasinski-directed sequel a release date and the second time it's been delayed beyond its original March 2020 date. Krasinski's new movie is the long-awaited sequel to 2018's A Quiet Place. Like the first movie, Krasinski directed from his own script. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe co-starred alongside Krasinski in A Quiet Place. This trio of actors will be back for A Quiet Place Part II, with Cillian Murphy taking a break from Peaky Blinders to join in the action, too.

On Friday, it was announced A Quiet Place Part II had been delayed to September 17. The later 2021 release date is a theatrical release date, teasing the studio's continued desire to have this movie play in theaters as originally intended. The news arrived later in the day on Friday, following announcements that Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 in No Time to Die and the Tom Holland adventure flick Uncharted had also been delayed.

Previously, Paramount had pushed A Quiet Place Part II from its March 2020 date to April 23, 2021. This first release date delay occurred in the aftermath of the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Paramount opted to delay the movie during the period of time when it was still unclear how widespread or long-term the pandemic would be. As it eventually turned out, the delay of A Quiet Place Part II was just the first of many, many delays for big studio tentpoles intent to premiere in theaters — even if it meant waiting until it was absolutely safe to do so.

Image via Paramount Pictures

In November, it was announced the universe of A Quiet Place would be expanding with a spinoff movie. The movie is set to be directed by Jeff Nichols, the helmer of Midnight Special, Take Shelter, and Loving. Krasinski will produce the spinoff movie. Nichols is also set to write the script for the movie, which is based on an idea from Krasinski. Despite the tantalizing promise of more action in the world of A Quiet Place, plot specifics or expected casting decisions are still unknown at this time.

A Quiet Place Part II is now currently scheduled for theatrical release on September 17, 2021. For more, check out (and bookmark!) our recently updated 2021 release calendar.

