New ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ Trailer Sees Everyone Running (Very Quietly) For Their Lives

We’re inching toward A Quiet Place: Part II‘s March 20th premiere, and Paramount has released another look at the horror sequel. Directed by John Krasinski, the film continues the story of the Abbott family as they enlist help from a mysterious stranger (Cillian Murphy) in a world still overrun with monsters that kill at the slightest sound.

A Quiet Place: Part II might be the most intriguing movie of this early-2020 season. All the new footage looks great; Emily Blunt blasting aliens in the face with a shotgun will most likely never get old, and it looks like we’ll be diving into flashbacks that explain just how the world ended up this way. (There’s a quick shot of some of the monsters just thrashing a family picnic to pieces, which isn’t ideal.) But the first film had such a solid, self-contained premise that my only worry is a sequel is just putting a horror hat on a hat. The jury is still out on whether continuing this story adds or subtracts from the simple thrills of A Quiet Place.

Check out the new trailer below. A Quiet Place: Part II hits theaters on March 20. For more on the film, check out the Super Bowl trailer—featuring a surprise appearance by Krasinski—right here.

