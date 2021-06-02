Warning: The below article contains some minor spoilers for A Quiet Place Part II.

Writer and director John Krasinski is breaking down the opening scene for A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to his unexpected 2018’s horror success. The video, of course, spoils the opening of the film, so if you still haven't been able to catch it in theaters, proceed with caution.

In the video for Vanity Fair, Krasinski tells that as soon as the box office numbers confirmed A Quiet Place was indeed a huge success, he was asked to do a sequel. At first, the director was not convinced that a sequel was needed, as he thinks that you should only move on with a story if you actually have something interesting to tell. Krasinski went to tell producers to find another writer and director, but changed his mind when he had the perfect idea for a sequel: making Millicent Simmonds’ Regan Abbott the protagonist of the next movie.

The transition of focus from Krasinski’s Lee to his daughter Regan happens in the opening of A Quiet Place Part II, in a scene that takes us back to the day the aliens first attacked. The scene was intended to be shown as a single take, with no perceivable cuts. What’s even more impressive is that Krasinski reveals only one cut was actually made, and everything that happens after a police car gets thrown in the air actually happened in continuity on set.

Image via Paramount

RELATED:‌ John Krasinski Explains Why 'A Quiet Place Part II' Doesn't Have Any Deleted Scenes

The scene continues to a close shot of Regan, and as in the first movie, every time she’s the main character on screen, the public cannot hear the sound effects. This brilliant design choice is what allows us to feel what it would be like to be deaf when the whole world has collapsed into chaos, unable to use sound to orientate ourselves in the middle of the apocalypse. The increased focus on Simmonds since the opening scene is what helps A Quiet Place Part II to establish the protagonist's identity in just a few minutes, a choice that makes it possible for the movie to stand on its own.

A Quiet Place Part II is available in theaters now. As Paramount+ intends to distribute its biggest releases after a 45-day window, the movie should get to the streaming platform after July 12. Check out A Quiet Place Part II’s opening scene breakdown in the video below, filled with bits of behind-the-scenes information that makes us appreciate the sequel even more:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Emily Blunt Says 'A Quiet Place Part II' Is the Second Chapter in a Trilogy

Share Share Tweet Email

How the MCU Was Made: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and How Marvel Rebooted Its Own Franchise A major restructuring behind the scenes allowed Taika Waititi to go wild with this colorful, hilarious sequel.

Read Next