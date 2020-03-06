First ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Reactions Tease Another Nerve-Racking Round of Silent Horror

Work on your inside-voice, learn to tip-toe, and maybe pass on the popcorn, because A Quiet Place: Part II is headed to theaters this month and the first reactions have hit the web. John Krasinski returns direct, also taking over screenwriting duties this time, for a sequel that finds Emily Blunt‘s Evelyn Abbott and the kids (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) on the road into a world ravaged by alien monsters who hunt by sound. In addition to the returning cast, A Quiet Place: Part II introduces newcomers Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou as fellow survivors.

The film just screened for the first round of press and it looks like the sequel is just as nerve-racking, anxiety-inducing, and theater-partner-shushing as the first one. The use of silence in A Quiet Place was such a unique hook and a huge part of what turned it into a phenomenon, so it’s interesting to see first reactions pretty much unanimously agree that it doesn’t feel like a gimmick the second time around.

A Quiet Place: Part II arrives in theaters on March 20. Check out the first round of social reviews below.

#AQuietPlacePartII is a great sequel that expands the world. Had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Movie is an hour and 45 minutes and when it ended wanted more. Is it too early to talk about #AQuietPlace3? pic.twitter.com/nj9tOTyygV — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Tension: The Movie.” I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings. 🍿 — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020

Hey. #AQuietPlacePartII is a really solid sequel. — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) March 6, 2020

Holy crap! @quietplacemovie is a helluva ride. The movies over and my body is still tense. Kudos to the whole cast for making me feel every emotion with their acting. @johnkrasinski knocked it out of the park #AQuietPlace2 pic.twitter.com/fVcrQEhxO3 — Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) March 6, 2020

You need to experience #AQuietPlace2. It’s one of the most tense experiences I’ve had in a theater. The whole cast is amazing and you feel every emotion on screen. @johnkrasinski’s directing is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/bS4Gnx6jaF — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) March 6, 2020

Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020

The use of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 is still so vital. In what could easily have been a retread, @johnkrasinski finds unbelievably creative ways to keep the movie’s niche from getting stale. The entire cast is fantastic and it’s riveting from top to bottom. @quietplacemovie pic.twitter.com/gZHRyJOKXU — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 6, 2020

How does @johnkrasinski already have Spielberg-level chops?? #AQuietPlace 2 is fantastic, and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Finds exciting ways to further explore this terrifying environment, and is bigger, but still TENSE AS HELL. pic.twitter.com/kpunLPIWAN — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II is not at all what I expected, and that’s a great thing. A very creative sequel that goes to some unexpected and satisfying places. Bravo Millicent Simmonds. #AQuietPlacePartII #AQuietPlace — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) March 6, 2020

Kudos to John Krasinski and co: #AQuietPlace Part II delivers. Millicent Simmonds is my new Ripley — owns the film. (And yes, some great scares.) — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) March 6, 2020