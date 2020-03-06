Menu

First ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Reactions Tease Another Nerve-Racking Round of Silent Horror

March 5, 2020 at 6:32 pm
Written by Vinnie Mancuso

Work on your inside-voice, learn to tip-toe, and maybe pass on the popcorn, because A Quiet Place: Part II is headed to theaters this month and the first reactions have hit the web. John Krasinski returns direct, also taking over screenwriting duties this time, for a sequel that finds Emily Blunt‘s Evelyn Abbott and the kids (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) on the road into a world ravaged by alien monsters who hunt by sound. In addition to the returning cast, A Quiet Place: Part II introduces newcomers Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou as fellow survivors.

The film just screened for the first round of press and it looks like the sequel is just as nerve-racking, anxiety-inducing, and theater-partner-shushing as the first one. The use of silence in A Quiet Place was such a unique hook and a huge part of what turned it into a phenomenon, so it’s interesting to see first reactions pretty much unanimously agree that it doesn’t feel like a gimmick the second time around.

A Quiet Place: Part II arrives in theaters on March 20. Check out the first round of social reviews below.

