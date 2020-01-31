‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ Super Bowl Ad Has a Big Surprise

Paramount Pictures has unveiled their A Quiet Place 2 Super Bowl trailer early, and it reveals a pretty neat surprise from the horror sequel. John Krasinski returns to write and direct A Quiet Place: Part II but he’s not in the follow-up given that his character (spoiler alert) dies in the first movie. Except he is! This Super Bowl spot begins with a flashback to the time before aliens took over the earth, which means fans will be treated to some length of a flashback sequence within the film when it hits theaters on March 20th.

The story for the sequel finds Emily Blunt carrying on with her children, played by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, as they encounter other survivors like Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. That’s about all we know plot-wise at the moment, and I’m completely fine with that. The first movie was a delightful surprise that was expertly crafted by Krasinski behind the camera, so as long as he’s directing and writing this follow-up we can safely assume we’re in great hands. Speaking of, in addition to the Super Bowl spot, Paramount has also released a behind-the-scenes featurette in which Krasinski talks about crafting the sequel, revealing that the film will explain how the alien invasion began in the first place.

