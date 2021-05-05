Paramount has released a new teaser for A Quiet Place Part II to announce its final trailer will be available tomorrow. With only a few weeks until the movie’s release, the new teaser also reminds us A Quiet Place Part II will be available exclusively in theaters.

Contrary to studios such as Warner Bros. and Disney, Paramount is all in an exclusive theatrical release, instead of making A Quiet Place Part II available on the Paramount+ streaming service. This strategy, of course, led to a lot of release date changes while the pandemic was still impacting movie theaters.

Image via Paramount

RELATED:‌ 'A Quiet Place' Universe Expands to Include a Jeff Nichols-Directed Spinoff

Originally set to release in March 2020, A Quiet Place Part II was first delayed to April 2021, then to September 2021. With theaters slowly recovering and the increasing number of vaccinated people in the U.S., Paramount felt confident enough to move the movie up to this summer. The sequel to 2018’s nerve-wracking success will bring back Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as leads. Like the first movie, John Krasinski directs the sequel, though this time around he has sole writing credit on the script.

A Quiet Place Part II will hit theaters on May 28. Check out the teaser below, and be sure to come back tomorrow for the full trailer:

If you need a refresher, here’s the official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II:

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'A Quiet Place' Writing Duo to Direct Mysterious Sci-Fi Thriller Produced by Sam Raimi

Share Share Tweet Email

The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (May 2021) Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.

Read Next