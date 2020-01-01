First ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Trailer Enters a World of Monsters

Paramount has released the full trailer for John Krasinski’s upcoming thriller A Quiet Place Part II. Picking up right after the events of the first movie (which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Hulu!), the sequel follows the Abbott family as they must venture into the unknown and discover that there are more than alien monsters threatening their lives.

The first film was a wonderful surprise; a clever monster movie that came out of nowhere to become one of the critical darlings of 2018, announcing Krasinski as a heck of a directorial voice and reminding us that Emily Blunt can do anything, including making us believe you could totally give silent birth in a bathtub with no medical assistance. I’m curious how the sequel will fare without the core family/single-location dynamic that made the first film such a clever take on the genre, but the new trailer’s opening scene makes it clear that Krasinski hasn’t lost his touch for composing a thrilling scene. That shot of the oncoming bus is definitely The Goods.

Check out the full trailer below. A Quiet Place Part II opens March 20, 2020 and stars Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II: