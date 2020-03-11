‘A Quiet Place 3’: John Krasinski Says He Already Has Ideas for Another Sequel

–

When John Krasinski directed and starred in A Quiet Place, the thrillingly inventive horror film in which survivors of a post-apocalyptic monster invasion must stay silent to stay alive, a potential sequel was not on his mind. But when that became a huge critical and financial smash for Paramount Pictures, he took to crafting A Quiet Place: Part II. And in an exclusive interview with our very own Steve Weintraub, he gets into the possibility of a Part III.

Upon reading Krasinski’s screenplay for Part II, Emily Blunt, the film’s star and Krasinski’s wife, told him it felt like the second part in a book trilogy — which delighted Krasinski, as he was already bandying around Part II as a title. And anytime the world “trilogy” is used to describe a franchise in the middle of being made, it begs the question: Is a A Quiet Place 3 on the horizon? Here’s what Krasinski had to say:

“It’s interesting, I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who’s on the other end of those fires?’ But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one.”

What kind of questions was Krasinski asking and writing down while making Part II? What terrifying images could be explored? Where else can this thrilling franchise go? It sounds like Krasinski has made sure he won’t be caught off-guard in case there is a Part III — and based on the acclaim, fan enthusiasm, and box office successes thus far, I’d be willing to bet these notes he’s been taking will make their way on screen.

A Quiet Place: Part II comes to theaters March 20th.

