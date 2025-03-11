John Krasinski’s horror feature A Quiet Place kicked off a franchise that’s winning genre fans’ hearts with one movie after another. Following the success of the 2018 film, a sequel, A Quiet Place II, was released in 2020, which was followed by a prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One last year, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, which also turned out to be a critical and commercial success. However, fans are still waiting for a threequel in the franchise to wrap the story of the Abbot family and seem like the makers are quietly working on it already.

"So, 'Day One' is not 'A Quiet Place 3,' just to be clear... 'A Quiet Place 3,' we're starting to put it together right now,” producer franchise producer Brad Fuller clarified in a new interview. Elaborating on the reason the third feature is being stalled, he explained, “You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn't have a lot on his plate. He had just come off 'The Office,' and he wanted to be a director."

Since A Quiet Place II Krasinski has been busy as a bee with other directorial features like IF starring Ryan Reynolds and the upcoming Silent River series, and is also coming up with Amazon’s Jack Ryan movie. So his absence would certainly stall the horror franchise, Fuller further explained,

"Now, he's so in demand, and it's hard to get him... He's making a movie now, so as soon as he finishes that, hopefully, he will turn his attention to ['A Quiet Place 3']. We all want to finish that trilogy, and I'm hopeful there's even more 'Quiet Place' movies beyond that."

The producer further revealed that he won’t go with another director for the third feature. "I don’t want it to be with a different director if we did it again, yeah.” Krasinski directed the first two films while Pig director Michael Sarnoski, took the reins of the prequel.

‘A Quiet Place’ Has Been A Successful Franchise