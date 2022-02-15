Among the slew of announcements happening today at ViacomCBS Investor Day, Paramount would be remiss if they didn't acknowledge one of the hottest properties they currently have: A Quiet Place. During the event, John Krasinski revealed that A Quiet Place III is now in development and set to debut in 2025. Despite writing and directing the first two entries, it was not established what Krasinski's involvement with the project will be outside of producing.

While it is unsure if the new installment will follow the characters of the original two films, Krasinski did establish that this new film is completely separate from the previously announced A Quiet Place spinoff written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig). Sarnoski joined the project after Jeff Nichols dropped out to pursue other projects. All that's known about the film is that it is set in the Quiet Place universe and is based on an original idea by John Krasinski. That film is currently slated for a theatrical release on September 22, 2023.

A Quiet Place Part II was a relatively big success for Paramount, as one of the first major blockbusters released post-COVID vaccinations, grossing $297.4 million worldwide. The film was initially set to come out March 20, 2020 (nearly two years after the original film's 2018 release) but was, of course, delayed due to the beginning of the pandemic. A Quiet Place gained a lot of buzz for its effective, inventive premise. The first film was a smash hit, grossing $340 million worldwide. If A Quiet Place III sticks to the release date announced, it will have been four years in between films following the series' central characters. Perhaps this third entry will incorporate elements from both the original films and Sarnoski's spinoff.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The A Quiet Place series follows a family struggling to survive in the midst of a post-apocalyptic environment caused by an alien invasion. The creatures cannot see and rely on their sense of hearing to navigate. The horror-thriller series revolves around characters' attempts to remain silent in order to survive. The series stars Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, and Cillian Murphy.

At the event, Krasinski did not announce whether or not the film would be hitting theaters or going straight to Paramount+. Aside from the 2025 release date, there is no exact date set for the third entry.

