Fresh off a pandemic shattering opening debut weekend, A Quiet Place Part II will now be followed by A Quiet Place spinoff film set to be released in 2023.

Most interesting is that John Krasinski will not be returning as director and will instead be turning over the reins to acclaimed director Jeff Nichols. Nichols has previously worked on fantastic films like 2011’s haunting Take Shelter and the underappreciated Midnight Special from 2016.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Watch John Krasinski Break Down 'A Quiet Place Part II's Opening Scene

When the news originally broke Friday evening, multiple outlets incorrectly reported that the film Nichols would be directing was A Quiet Place Part III. The truth is that the film Nichols will actually be helming is a spinoff that is all his own. Nichols is not just going to be behind the camera directing for the new film, but he will also be writing his own story as well.

As for if there will still be A Quiet Place III that continues the original storyline in some way, it is not clear what direction that will take or who will be directing. Previously, in an exclusive interview with Collider, Krasinski gave some hints at how yet another sequel may take shape as he looks to expand the world he has created.

"It's interesting, I genuinely hadn't thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who's on the other end of those fires?' But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one."

With more potential fires on the horizon and an exciting new director attached to the franchise, the anticipation for 2023 could not be any higher for what will be an intriguing third film. That this new film is going to tell a whole new story with a fresh creative vision opens up the potential to expand the world into uncharted territory. The first film was itself a rarity as it was based on an original concept as opposed to a remake on an existing property. The hope is that additional films will continue to challenge and push the story in new directions.

While we wait for that next film, A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters now.

KEEP READING: John Krasinski Reveals the Origins of the ‘Quiet Place’ Monsters

Share Share Tweet Email

The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (June 2021) Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.

Read Next