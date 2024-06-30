The Big Picture A Quiet Place is a masterful horror film set in a world where any noise attracts deadly aliens.

The Abbott family, led by Lee (John Krasinski) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt), must navigate this dangerous world while making questionable choices.

The film's storytelling and character development make the audience root for the family despite their mistakes.

The opening scene of 2018's A Quiet Place is a masterful setup of the horrors of the world the Abbott family lives in, where any noise has the potential to lure deadly aliens that have landed on Earth, which is particularly impressive given we know nothing about what exactly happened 89 days prior to the film (until A Quiet Place: Day One, that is). The Abbott's are in a pharmacy, taking whatever supplies they can bring home. The youngest, Beau (Cade Woodward), finds a toy space shuttle and wants to keep it, but he can't: it makes noise. Their deaf daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), however, goes all "whatever, boomer" and takes out the toy's batteries and gives Beau the toy. Only Beau grabs the batteries, and on the walk home, he puts them back in, sets off the toy, and BOOM! No more Beau, who has been picked up by one of the aliens for a snack.

It's a tragedy, a deadly loss in a world that has already so much. But sorry-not-sorry, the kid deserved it; the consequence of some incredibly bad choices that the family has made, and continues to make throughout the film. Now before you go off and accuse me of being a horrific monster who is no better than the Death Angel that took Beau to go, let me explain. I'm not happy the child died five minutes into the film — he's not Rachel Ferrier (Dakota Fanning) from War of the Worlds, for crying out loud — but within the framework of "reaping what you sow," it makes sense. In fact, that old saying applies to the entire Abbott family.

The Abbotts Made Poor Choices in 'A Quiet Place'

Let's start with the events immediately before the beginning of A Quiet Place. We obviously now know what happened three months prior, so that gives us some context. They wake up in their little cellar hideaway, and Papa Lee (John Krasinski) notices that their supplies are low, and suggests they all walk into town together to see what they can scavenge. The whole Abbott clan, consisting of Lee; his wife, Evelyn (Emily Blunt); teenager Regan; the second-oldest child, Marcus (Noah Jupe); and four-year-old Beau. See what's wrong here? Why would you even take the four-year-old? You have a safe environment, and it's not like he's going to be packing a lot of stuff to bring back, so he's not especially useful either. Leave him behind with Regan or Marcus, or, better yet, have one of the older siblings hang out with Beau at a location where they can actually do something fun and just a little noisy without fear, say, near a waterfall for a random example. More on that later.

But no, the whole family goes, because after three months a four-year-old is fully compliant with safety rules, as all children that age are! Off they go, and they arrive at their destination, a ravaged pharmacy, without incident. So, while the family roots around collecting supplies, Beau is left to his own devices, which begs another question: If you weren't going to keep an eye on your four-year-old, why bring said four-year-old in the first place? As Beau looks around, he notices the fateful toy space shuttle, which Lee picks up and puts back on the shelf because of the noise it makes, telling Beau he can't have it.

Now the choice here should have been that Lee takes the batteries out, explains why, and gives the poor kid a freaking silent toy to play with, or at least put it in with the other supplies so he can have it at home. Regan gets it, which is why she took the batteries out, and it's certainly not her fault that Beau picks them up again. A: She's not the parent. B: Four-year-old kids do that sort of s**t, even if it's a matter of life or death. This is all followed up by the brilliant decision to walk home in single file. And what's an even more brilliant decision? Having the youngest child at the back of the line, of course! Cue Beau becoming an appetizer, end scene.

Nothing Is Learned From Beau's Death in 'A Quiet Place'

Now you would think that the tragic loss of a child would prompt some wiser decisions by the remaining members of the family. Not in the case of the Abbott family. Following Beau's death, the film leaps forward a year, and we see Lee, Marcus, Regan, and Evelyn — a very pregnant Evelyn — in the soundproof cellar they call home. That's right. After losing their youngest child, Lee and Evelyn choose to have another. Beau may have died, but he could at least understand "be quiet." Couldn't do it, but understood it. Good luck doing that with a newborn. Maybe they should have gone down the contraceptive aisle while they were in the pharmacy before. Or, you know, just go back to the good old-fashioned pullout method. Did they ever consider that once? They do have a plan, one that involves an infant breathing mask connected to an oxygen tank and a covered, sound-proof baby crib. One problem: the human race has been decimated, and unless the only people to survive en masse are the manufacturers of oxygen tanks and the people who deliver them, this becomes another in a long line of questionable choices.

The next day, Lee wants Marcus to join him on an excursion, but the boy is too afraid to go. Regan, however, is not and wants to go with him. Easy choice, right? If you've been paying attention, you know that going with the child who actually wants to go isn't the option Lee runs with. Instead — and this is either another poor choice or ill-timed misogyny— he tells Regan to stay and take care of Evelyn. You know when leaving someone behind to care for another would have been helpful? Last year, before snack-sized Beau bit it. We digress. Lee takes Marcus to... wait, what? A waterfall? Well, who woulda thunk? They can talk here, so long as they aren't louder than the sound of the water. This leaves us with one infuriating question... why don't they set up shop near the waterfall!? Their baby could scream its heart out here and for that matter, so could Evelyn during labor. Speaking of which...

Did John Krasinski Really Have to Die in 'A Quiet Place'?

Regan ditches her mom to go to the makeshift memorial that's been set up for Beau, but that's okay. Evelyn's just doing some laundry, what could go wrong? As Evelyn drags the laundry back upstairs, the bag gets snagged on a nail in the stairs, causing it to be exposed. Now looking at the stairs, there doesn't seem to be any good reason for even having a nail in the middle of the step, let alone one that could snag on something. If you think that's an unfair statement, consider this: the paths they use to walk on are covered with sand to prevent sound, the floor in the house is marked with spots to step that don't squeak, and they built a soundproof baby crib. This is all to say that a sweep of problem areas certainly isn't an unreasonable expectation. So, when Evelyn's water breaks and she impales her foot on said nail on the way to the basement, it's absolutely excruciating, but something that could have easily been avoided.

The baby is born safely — tense as all hell, but safely. We'll skip forward a bit to where Regan and Marcus fall into a silo and almost drown in grain (good job, guys), which prompts an alien to show up. The siblings make their way into a nearby truck, but when Lee arrives on the scene with an ax, he's attacked by the alien, causing Marcus to scream. Lee, badly injured but alive, sees the alien attacking the truck, and makes a final, selfless choice to yell, bringing the alien towards him, saving his kids. How can one possibly attack such a noble choice? It's like you don't know me at all. Couldn't he have thrown a big rock at something nearby? Or, at the very least, maybe pick up the ax and attempt to take a swing as the alien came towards him? Self-sacrifice is cool and all but the last thing Evelyn needs is raising three kids on her own in a post-apocalyptic world.

After all is said and done, there is one choice Lee made that was actually a good one. He has been working tirelessly on a cochlear implant that would allow Regan to hear, carrying on despite every effort to date having failed. The fact they didn't work is what saves the day, as the high pitch that the faulty device emits proves effective in causing the attacking alien pain, allowing Evelyn the opening needed to blow its head off. As accomplished at dumbassery as the entire family seems to be, the beauty of A Quiet Place is in how we still root for them, really only noticing these moronic choices in retrospect. But just because we care doesn't mean the aliens can't have a well-deserved meal, with a starter Beau and a Lee entrée.

