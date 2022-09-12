The horror genre prescribes a few common conventions for those directors daring enough to bring big thrills to the screen. Often, eliciting screams from an audience requires an ocean’s worth of gore, some paranormal entity, or jump scares designed to startle. Scanning through some of the best horror movies of the past decade will reveal a filmography that largely conforms to these cheap thrills.

While there’s nothing wrong with an old-fashioned jump scare, it’s those movies that use our in-built senses as the source of horror that truly thrill. What happens when vision leads to certain death? Or when sound spells doom? In horror movies where the senses play a large role, the characters’ simple existence becomes a struggle of fatalistic proportions — with downright chilling effects.

Hear No Evil — ‘A Quiet Place’

Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by noise-sensitive aliens, A Quiet Place (2018) chronicles the survival of a small family in their remote farmhouse. Audiences are made aware of the alien’s gruesome hunting methods (namely tearing apart anything that makes a noise) early on in the film, and follow the family’s patriarch — played by actor-director John Krasinski — as he attempts to guide his wife (Emily Blunt) and children along a soundless existence.

With the sense of sound operating as the film’s central plot device, every creaky door or accidental misstep becomes a potential death trap, made all the more difficult by the daughter’s (Millicent Simmonds) deafness. Krasinski plays on this fear, removing much of the A Quiet Place’s soundtrack save for the creature's monstrous growl and, in the film’s tensest moment, a misplaced nail. For those daring enough to brave the silence, a third Quiet Place film is currently in the works.

See No Evil — ‘Bird Box’

Arriving in the same year when Krasinski had sworn audiences off making a peep, director Susanne Bier doubled-down on our senses with the release of Bird Box. While the source of the Lovecraftian monster in the Sandra Bullock-led thriller remains elusive, viewers quickly uncover that whatever is forcing people to perform gruesome suicidal acts operates through the eyes, with unsightly results.

The film follows Bullock’s Malorie as she leads two children to a rumored refuge free from the unseen entity. Naturally, the trio’s need for a blindfold only amplifies Bird Box’s spook factor, as the simple act of looking becomes fraught with deadly potential. Add in a creepy discoloration of the characters’ eyes whenever they’re afflicted by the monster, and you’ve got a true assault on vision.

Speak No Evil — ‘Don’t Breathe’

Making its title an instruction for audiences, Fede Álvarez’s 2016 horror Don’t Breathe is an exercise in holding one’s breath. Following the trespass and getaway of three robbers from the home of a blind war veteran (Stephen Lang), the film uses its antagonist's heightened senses as his fatal modus operandi.

Acutely aware of even the smallest of noises, the murderous homeowner makes silence a necessity for the thieves’ escape, making even a creaky door frame sound ear-splitting. While the silence is enough to make viewers tip-toe on floorboards for the rest of their life, Álvarez ups the audiovisual horror when Lang’s character dims the lights, further diminishing the escapees’ — and the audiences — senses. From there, things only get more horrific.

(Un)peace And Quiet — ‘The Silence’

Taking a page from Krasinski’s book — to the point where it was accused of plagiarism — The Silence depicts a world similarly invaded by sound-hunting creatures. Much like A Quiet Place, the film involves a character who's aural impairment could prove vital in combating the tone-deaf species, and uses sound (or the lack thereof) as the main source of fear.

So important is keeping quiet that the film conceives of a cult called ‘The Hushed’, comprised of individuals who’ve cut out their tongues to minimize sound. Needless to say, the soundless existence in The Silence elicits horror not just in the need for quiet, but in the madness that quiet can inspire. The Silence stars Stanely Tucci, Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto and John Corbett.

A Taste For Human Flesh — ‘Fresh’

While taste itself isn’t the exact source of horror in 2022’s Fresh, the bloodthirsty appetite of its antagonist Steve (Sebastian Stan) certainly is. Following hopeless romantic Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she uncovers the cannibalistic intentions of her former crush, taste — and the lengths one goes to satiate it — operates as the central plot driver in Fresh.

Assaulting the audience's taste buds with some unstomachable ‘meat-packing’ sequences, director Mimi Cave quickly undoes whatever charm Steve garnered in the film’s first half with a generous serving of quease in the big twist. In an interview with Collider, Stan aptly described the film’s reliance on taste by surmising that Fresh is “about love and food.”

Hidden In Plain Sight — ‘The Invisible Man’

Audiences know something is lurking in the shadows when the abusive boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) of Cecilia (Elizabeth Moss) mysteriously dies after the pair’s verbal argument. Turning optometry into an evil science, director Leigh Whannell rids viewers of the comfort of seeing Cecilia’s aggressor, making the horror of his invisibility all the more unsightly.

Beyond the fear of an imperceptible antagonist, which makes confronting him near-impossible, The Invisible Man also makes a comment on the horrors of gaslighting and remaining perpetually unseen in a relationship. In the words of Collider’s Matt Goldberg, it’s Adrian’s invisibility that makes a “perfect vehicle for delivering [the] terror” of abuse.

Getting Under Your Skin — ‘It Follows’

While sight and sound are among the more easily conveyable senses in film, touch is the source of certain doom in David Robert Mitchell’s It Follows. When a deadly entity, transferable through intercourse, is passed on to Jay (Maika Monroe), the film becomes an exercise in abstaining from touch, utilizing the sensory transmission of evil as its main plot point.

The film has been compared to Fresh in its exploration of the horrors of dating, where the all-important sense of young love is fraught with terrifying potential. Referencing the film’s sensory concept, which has been taken as an exacerbation of sexually transmitted infections, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff wrote that It Follows “toy[s] with your nerves without ever resorting to cheap scare tactics.”

Silence Is Golden — ‘Hush’

Bringing sensory horrors to the home invasion genre, Hush follows deaf writer and recluse Maddie (Kate Siegel), who becomes the target of a masked trespasser (John Gallagher Jr.) aware of her impairment. Naturally, Maddie’s diminished ability to locate the murderer’s whereabouts through sound makes him feel omnipresent, as audience’s never quite know what’s lurking around the corner.

Much like Don’t Breathe, Hush — which was among Collider’s top five horror moments of 2016 — upends horror conventions by making its female protagonist a worthy adversary. Maddie’s deafness also affords sound effects editor Joshua Adeniji the ability to provoke fear in the silence.

