The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One grossed $21 million domestically and $21 million overseas in its second weekend, bringing the worldwide total to over $178 million.

The film's successful debut generated $53 million domestically and $45 million overseas, making it the most successful debut in the franchise.

Directed by Michael Sarnoski and starring Lupita Nyong'o, A Quiet Place: Day One has an 87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Quiet Place: Day One grossed $21 million domestically from 3,688 locations this weekend, bringing the hit film’s worldwide box office total to over $178 million in its second weekend since hitting theaters. Another $21 million came from overseas this weekend, adding to the horror sequel’s surprising success since it officially surpassed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office earlier this week.

Day One proves to be a buzz-worthy feature as critics and audiences alike have been leaving the cinema thrilled since its first weekend in theaters. The horror prequel generated $53 million at the domestic box office and another $45 million overseas in its first three days of release, bringing the cumulative global debut to $98.5 million. Making Day One the most successful debut in the blockbuster franchise – A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II opened to $50 million and $47 million, respectively. The debut skyrocketed even in IMAX with roughly $12.5 million. The success so far is resounding, considering the film’s reported budget of $70 million. However, there is still a long way to go before it catches up to the benchmark created by the first of the franchise when it took in a total of over $300 million.

Who's Behind 'A Quiet Place: Day One'?

John Krasinski hands the directorial baton off to Pig breakout Michael Sarnoski for the third installment in the franchise. Krasinski and Sarnoski wrote the script for Day One after the departure of The Bikeriders writer and director Jeff Nichols. Unlike the first two films, the third installment hits the rewind button. Day One goes back to the beginning of the post-apocalyptic world audiences were immersed in with the runaway hit A Quiet Place. The film centers on Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o as she tries to find a way to safety when New York City is under attack by mysterious creatures drawn to the slightest sound.

Critics praised Nyong'o’s performance as Sam as well as Stranger Things darling Joseph Quinn’s performance as Eric. But the standout role for audiences lies with the four-legged star Frodo the Tuxedo cat, who plays a shockingly important part in the film’s story. Day One currently sits at an 87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. A Quiet Place: Day One has grossed $178 million at the worldwide box office. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can check it out in theaters right now, with show times near you available below.

A Quiet Place: Day One 7 10 Experience the day the world went quiet. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Michael Sarnoski Cast Djimon Hounsou Lupita Nyong'O , Alex Wolff Main Genre Drama Writers Scott Beck , John Krasinski , Jeff Nichols Studio(s) Platinum Dunes , Paramount Pictures , Sunday Night Productions Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) A Quiet Place , A Quiet Place: Part II Franchise(s) A Quiet Place Expand

