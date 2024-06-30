The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One breaks franchise records with a $98.5M global debut.

The film outperformed expectations, generating over $50M in its domestic box office debut.

The A Quiet Place franchise has grossed over $700M worldwide, with Day One receiving an 84% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Shattering industry expectations, Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One broke franchise records in its first weekend of release. A prequel to the blockbuster original films directed by John Krasinski, the new movie stars Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn in the central roles, and is directed by Pig breakout Michael Sarnoski. Krasinski, who directed the first and second films in the main series, wrote the story for A Quiet Place: Day One alongside Sarnoski, who stepped in to write and direct following the departure of Jeff Nichols.

In its opening weekend, the movie grossed $53 million domestically and another $45 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global debut of $98.5 million. Over $9 million of that total came from IMAX screens. This is a stupendous result for a movie produced on a reported budget of under $70 million. A Quiet Place: Day One was expected to generate around $40 million in its domestic box office debut, but an over-performance was observed on Friday when it topped the opening day records of both A Quiet Place and its sequel, A Quiet Place Part II.

Both those movies were beloved; the first was a runaway hit, and the second managed to deliver massive box office returns despite being released in the middle of the pandemic. In fact, A Quiet Place Part II was originally slated for a March 2020 release but was obviously pushed back when global lockdowns brought everything to a standstill. It ended up grossing nearly $300 million worldwide and holds a “fresh” 91% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The first movie made over $340 million globally and has an even better 96% RT score.

The 'A Quiet Place' Franchise Has Grossed Over $700 Million Worldwide

Close

By comparison, A Quiet Place: Day One is currently sitting at a “fresh” 84% approval rating on RT, although the audience score is slightly lower at 73%. Opening day crowds awarded it a B+ CinemaScore, which is on the positive side for horror movies, although the A Quiet Place films can’t really be slotted in the same category as some other scary movie franchises. In her review, Collider’s Emma Kiely praised the movie’s “brilliant characterization, simple but effective script, and outstanding performances.” The films are set in a post-apocalyptic world where alien creatures attack anything that makes a sound, forcing the human survivors to live in silence.

A Quiet Place: Day One was originally set up with Nichols at the helm, but he departed the project after developing it for some time. He recently directed the crime thriller The Bikeriders. Krasinski is expected to return in some capacity for a planned third installment in the main series, after taking a detour with the recent family film IF, which has generated over $180 million globally. Also starring Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou, A Quiet Place: Day One is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets