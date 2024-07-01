The Big Picture Inside Out 2 reaches $1 billion in 19 days, setting an animated record.

A Quiet Place: Day One debuts with $53 million domestically.

Despicable Me 4 is set to open in the US for an animated showdown next week.

There's nothing but Joy in the air for Disney and Pixar this weekend after Inside Out 2 continued blitzing the opposition at the box office, smashing through the coveted $1 billion barrier after just 19 days, which also marks the quickest an animated film has ever reached the milestone. Only 11 animated films have ever crossed the $1 billion threshold, and of those, Disney and Pixar combined now have eight of them. Disney also beat their own record, with Frozen 2 now relegated to second place.

Inside Out 2 has reached a domestic total of $469.3 million, climbing to No. 5 on North America's all-time animated chart. It surpassed Toy Story 3 ($415 million), The Lion King ($423 million), Toy Story 4 ($434 million), and Shrek 2 ($445 million). Internationally, in its third weekend, it grossed an estimated $108 million, a 37% drop from previous markets, maintaining its No. 1 position in major territories. With an overseas total of $545.5 million across 45 markets, Inside Out 2 has overtaken Shrek Forever After ($514 million), Madagascar 3 ($531 million), and Finding Dory ($543 million), becoming the 18th highest-grossing animated film internationally.

But it's not just Disney and Pixar who will be screaming with happiness this weekend. Although audiences were screaming for an altogether different reason, Paramount will be thrilled as A Quiet Place: Day One opened to a franchise record best of $99 million worldwide, following a superb $53 million debut this weekend domestically. The prequel to the John Krasinski-directed movies, this outing sees Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn as two lost souls paired together on the first day of the alien invasion. The film has been very well reviewed, and it's clearly popular with audiences.

Galloping slowly behind, a long way back, was New Line’s Kevin Costner Western Horizon, which officially came in third after earning $11 million. While Horizon isn't entirely a box office flop — it was budgeted at around $100 million but is the first of two parts that were filmed simultaneously — its performance is comparable to other original Western films, like Kevin Costner's earlier work Open Range. For context, Ron Howard's Far and Away debuted at $10.1 million in 1992. However, star-studded Western remakes such as Sony's The Magnificent Seven and Paramount's True Grit had significantly higher openings, with $34.7 million and $24.8 million, respectively. This places Horizon in line with typical earnings for original films in this genre.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die finished fourth with a $10.3 million weekend, taking it to $331.9 million worldwide, while the Jeff Nichols-directed The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler and Jodie Comer, added another $3.3 million for a $16.2 million domestic cume to date.

What's Out Next Week?

The Minions are coming. Despicable Me 4, having opened internationally over the last few weeks, opens in the United States just in time for the July 4th holiday. It does look like being an animated showdown between Illuminations and Pixar, and it remains to be seen how much they'll undercut each other.

