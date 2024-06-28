Horror movies set in an apocalyptic landscape have long proved successful within cinema, although recent years have seen some in this sub-genre sadly flop. However, one that has proven to not just find triumph at a volatile modern box office, but also earn the admiration of hardcore horror fans, is A Quiet Place. Brought to life by John Krasinski, the innovative and infectious first outing proved impossible not to build upon, soon earning itself a sequel in the form of A Quiet Place Part II.

After the second also proved to be a hit, it was up to those at the helm to piece together exactly what must come next in this deafeningly quiet story. Dedicated viewers will be aware that the first movie began on "Day 89", suggesting that there were a previous 88 days of gorgeous horror magic yet to be uncovered. That is, until now, with Michael Sarnoski's A Quiet Place: Day One set to spill the truth behind the origin of this incredible tale. So, with that in mind, and with a shake-up to the ensemble looking to refresh the franchise, here is a look at the cast and characters in A Quiet Place: Day One.

A Quiet Place: Day One Experience the day the world went quiet. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Michael Sarnoski Cast Djimon Hounsou Lupita Nyong'O , Alex Wolff Main Genre Drama Writers Scott Beck , John Krasinski , Jeff Nichols Studio(s) Platinum Dunes , Paramount Pictures , Sunday Night Productions Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) A Quiet Place , A Quiet Place: Part II Franchise(s) A Quiet Place Expand

Lupita Nyong'o

Sam

Close

Leading A Quiet Place: Day One is Lupita Nyong'o's Sam, whose wholesome day trip to New York alongside her cat, Frodo, is scarily interrupted by the arrival of the franchise's terrifying monsters. One of the best actors of generations, Nyong'o's addition to the A Quiet Place franchise instantly elevated this prequel's marketability, with eyes quickly drawn to the movie thanks to her pedigree, as well as her experience battling zombies in Little Monsters and her own evil doppelgänger in Jordan Peele's Us. Just five years after making her acting debut, Nyong'o dazzled the world with her heartwrenching portrayal of Patsey in 12 Years a Slave, a role that would win her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. A star of both stage and screen, Nyong'o is also known for her appearances in the likes of the Black Panther movies, The Jungle Book, and the Star Wars franchise. Nyong'o's voice will next be heard in DreamWorks Animation's techno-fable The Wild Robot.

Joseph Quinn

Eric

Image via Paramount Pictures

The other half of A Quiet Place: Day One's unlikely central duo, Eric is a businessman dedicated to his work whose life is turned upside down by the arrival of the aliens. Intent on seeking survival, Eric teams up with Sam, with the two using their time together to not just learn about their brand new, terrifying world, but also about themselves.

British actor Joseph Quinn, a graduate of the famous London Academy of Music and the Dramatic Arts (LAMDA) is a fairly new actor in terms of experience, but his short on-screen career to date has included more than a fair share of eye-catching turns. Quinn is best known for the BBC series Dickensian, Howards End, and the British television adaptation of Les Misérables, although his strongest work came even more recently in the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. As Eddie Munson, Quinn was a wonderful addition to the huge Stranger Things Season 4 ensemble, proving to be a terrific up-and-coming talent to all the executives in Hollywood, hence his starring role in this major Hollywood prequel. A Quiet Place: Day One is just the start of Quinn's path to becoming a major movie star, as the actor will next be seen in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2. He is also set to play Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four.

Alex Wolff

Reuben

Image via Paramount Pictures

Alex Wolff plays Reuben, a care worker who accompanies Nyong'o's Sam on her trip to Manhattan. Originally a young Nickelodeon star, Alex Wolff's foray into the world of mature performance would see him quickly gain acclaim, highlighted by his best role to date as Peter in Ari Aster's Hereditary. At just 22 years old, Wolff would make his debut behind the camera, directing the coming-of-age drama The Cat and the Moon. His biggest recent appearance came in the awards darling Oppenheimer, alongside some of the best actors of the 21st century. Wolff also had a major supporting role in the 2021 drama Pig starring Nicolas Cage, which just so happened to be directed by A Quiet Place: Day One's Michael Sarnoski.

Djimon Hounsou

Henri

Image via Paramount Pictures

The only name familiar to fans of A Quiet Place, Henri was the man who helped the Abbott family onto a seemingly safe island, with Day One providing backstory to a character that has long seemed intriguing since his first appearance.

Djimon Hounsou's addition to Day One has perked the attention of viewers, suggesting that other characters from the franchise so far might also return. The Beninese-born Hounsou has an incredible filmography, with a career that dates back almost 35 years. A two-time Academy Award nominee for Best Supporting Actor, Hounsou is perhaps best known as one of the rare few to have appeared in both the Marvel and DC franchises. For Marvel, Hounsou portrayed Korath the Pursuer in Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, and What If...?, and, for DC, he portrayed the Fisherman King in Aquaman, and the wizard Shazam in Shazam!, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Eliane Umuhire

Zena

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rwandan-born actress Eliane Umuhire plays Zena, the wife of Henri, who helps Sam and Eric during the film.

Immensely talented, Umuhire's work has been both publicly and critically acclaimed, appearing in the likes of Omen and Trees of Peace, although her most acclaimed work to date was in Birds Are Singing in Kigali, a role that earned her the 2017 Silver Hugo Award for Best Actress at the Chicago International Film Festival.

A Quiet Place: Day One will officially be available in theaters on June 28, with streaming available on Paramount+ sometime after its release.