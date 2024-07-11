The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One grossed $2.4 million on its second Wednesday, reaching $103 million domestically.

The movie outperformed its predecessors, with the first film making $188 million and the second $160 million domestically.

A third installment in the franchise is in the works, with John Krasinski returning as at least a producer.

In less than two weeks of release, Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One passed its first major domestic box office milestone. Building on its franchise-best debut, the horror prequel grossed around $2.4 million stateside on its second Wednesday, taking its running domestic gross to just under $103 million. Directed by Michael Sarnoski, A Quiet Place: Day One serves as a prequel to John Krasinski’s original two films, which have generated a combined total of around $350 million domestically.

The movie debuted in theaters in late June, grossing $52 million in its opening weekend. This exceeded the $50 million debut of the first A Quiet Place movie in 2018, and the $47 million opening weekend haul of the second film, A Quiet Place Part II, in mid-pandemic 2021. The sequel was supposed to debut in March 2020, but was delayed due to worldwide lockdowns. Nevertheless, it ended up becoming a major hit despite the uncertainty of that time, grossing $160 million domestically and almost $300 million worldwide, against a reported budget of over $60 million.

By comparison, the first A Quiet Place movie made $188 million domestically and around $340 million worldwide, against a reported budget of just $17 million. A Quiet Place: Day One cost a reported $67 million to produce, and has so far generated around $185 million worldwide. As you can probably tell, these well-reviewed movies tend to have stronger multiples than most studio horror films, which are usually front-loaded and poorly received. What this likely means is that A Quiet Place: Day One has a solid chance of overtaking the second film’s lifetime haul, if not the first’s.

A Third Installment to the Main Franchise Is In the Works

Unlike most other horror franchises, the A Quiet Place movies have also been critically acclaimed. While the first and second movies scored 96% and 91% approval ratings on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the prequel currently sits at an 87% score. The films are set in an America ravaged by an invasion of alien creatures who are sensitive to sound. The first and second films followed a family fighting to survive in the aftermath of a horrendous tragedy, and starred Krasinski himself alongside his wife, Emily Blunt.

A Quiet Place: Day One stars Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn in the central roles, and was originally supposed to be directed by Jeff Nichols. He quit the project citing creative differences, and was replaced by Sarnoski, who made an acclaimed debut with Pig — Nicolas Cage’s personal favorite of his movies. A third installment in the main franchise is in the works, with Krasinski returning in at least a producer capacity. You can watch A Quiet Place: Day One in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.