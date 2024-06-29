The Big Picture

  • A Quiet Place: Day One debuts with $22 million, surpassing the first two films' opening-day totals.
  • Inside Out 2 earned around $60 million in its third weekend, heading towards a potential $1 billion global milestone.
  • Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 opens with $4.5 million, aiming for $12 million weekend.

After two record-breaking weekends, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is ready to three-peat atop the domestic box office, but on Friday, the animated hit surrendered the top spot to this week’s hotly anticipated debutante A Quiet Place: Day One. Directed by Michael Sarnoski, the movie serves as a prequel to John Krasinski’s blockbusters A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, which grossed a combined total of $360 million domestically. The new movie exceeded expectations with a stunning $22 million debut on Friday, which is actually better than the first and second films’ $18.8 million and $19.3 million opening-day hauls.

The movie is currently aiming to generate $53 million domestically in its first three days of release, ahead of A Quiet Place Part II’s $47 million debut, and the first film’s $50 million opening. Reviews for the prequel have been positive; A Quiet Place: Day One currently sits at a “fresh” 84% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, behind the first film’s 96% score and the second film’s 91% approval rating. Starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, the movie was produced on a reported budget of over $60 million.

At number two, Inside Out 2 grossed $17 million on its third Friday, as it heads toward a third weekend haul of around $60 million. Inside Out 2 is expected to hit around $470 million domestically by Sunday, before Universal’s Despicable Me 4 chews into its audience next week. Inside Out 2 made $154 million in its first weekend, and followed it up with an equally impressive $101 million second weekend haul. If the $60 million projections hold, the film will have delivered one of the best third weekend hauls in history. Globally, Inside Out 2 passed its predecessor’s $850 million lifetime gross recently, as it heads toward the coveted $1 billion milestone this weekend. This will earn the movie a spot in an exclusive Pixar club that so far includes only four titles — Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, Toy Story 3 and Finding Dory. Next, Inside Out 2 will attempt to surpass the $1.2 billion lifetime global haul of Incredibles 2 to become the studio’s top-grossing film of all time.

The Summer Box Office Is Finally Firing On All Cylinders

Number three went to Kevin Costner’s ambitious passion project Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1. The movie made around $4.5 million on Friday, and is projected to gross around $12 million across its opening weekend. Partially self-funded by Costner, the epic Western is designed to start a franchise that is going to get a second installment for sure, although future movies will probably depend on the success of these two films. Audiences seemed to shrug their shoulders at Chapter 1, awarding it a disappointing B- CinemaScore. The movie’s RT score currently sits at a “rotten” 39%. With a reported budget of $100 million at stake, according to Variety, Costner would hope for post-release business to boost returns.

The fourth spot witnessed a close contest between the holdover hit Bad Boys: Ride or Die and India’s Kalki 2898 AD. Bad Boys 4 generated around $2.8 million on its fourth Friday, taking its running total to just under $160 million. The movie is aiming for around $11 million this weekend. Having already broken RRR’s opening day record at the domestic box office, Kalki 2898 AD added just under $2 million on Friday, as it aims for around $12 million across the weekend. The film has already generated over $35 million globally so far in two days of release. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

Lupita Nyong'o covering her mouth on the first poster for A Quiet Place: Day One
A Quiet Place: Day One

Experience the day the world went quiet.

Release Date
June 28, 2024
Director
Michael Sarnoski
Cast
Lupita Nyong'O , Alex Wolff , Djimon Hounsou

Find Tickets Now