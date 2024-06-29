The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One debuts with $22 million, surpassing the first two films' opening-day totals.

Inside Out 2 earned around $60 million in its third weekend, heading towards a potential $1 billion global milestone.

Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 opens with $4.5 million, aiming for $12 million weekend.

After two record-breaking weekends, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is ready to three-peat atop the domestic box office, but on Friday, the animated hit surrendered the top spot to this week’s hotly anticipated debutante A Quiet Place: Day One. Directed by Michael Sarnoski, the movie serves as a prequel to John Krasinski’s blockbusters A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, which grossed a combined total of $360 million domestically. The new movie exceeded expectations with a stunning $22 million debut on Friday, which is actually better than the first and second films’ $18.8 million and $19.3 million opening-day hauls.

The movie is currently aiming to generate $53 million domestically in its first three days of release, ahead of A Quiet Place Part II’s $47 million debut, and the first film’s $50 million opening. Reviews for the prequel have been positive; A Quiet Place: Day One currently sits at a “fresh” 84% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, behind the first film’s 96% score and the second film’s 91% approval rating. Starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, the movie was produced on a reported budget of over $60 million.

At number two, Inside Out 2 grossed $17 million on its third Friday, as it heads toward a third weekend haul of around $60 million. Inside Out 2 is expected to hit around $470 million domestically by Sunday, before Universal’s Despicable Me 4 chews into its audience next week. Inside Out 2 made $154 million in its first weekend, and followed it up with an equally impressive $101 million second weekend haul. If the $60 million projections hold, the film will have delivered one of the best third weekend hauls in history. Globally, Inside Out 2 passed its predecessor’s $850 million lifetime gross recently, as it heads toward the coveted $1 billion milestone this weekend. This will earn the movie a spot in an exclusive Pixar club that so far includes only four titles — Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, Toy Story 3 and Finding Dory. Next, Inside Out 2 will attempt to surpass the $1.2 billion lifetime global haul of Incredibles 2 to become the studio’s top-grossing film of all time.

The Summer Box Office Is Finally Firing On All Cylinders

Close

Number three went to Kevin Costner’s ambitious passion project Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1. The movie made around $4.5 million on Friday, and is projected to gross around $12 million across its opening weekend. Partially self-funded by Costner, the epic Western is designed to start a franchise that is going to get a second installment for sure, although future movies will probably depend on the success of these two films. Audiences seemed to shrug their shoulders at Chapter 1, awarding it a disappointing B- CinemaScore. The movie’s RT score currently sits at a “rotten” 39%. With a reported budget of $100 million at stake, according to Variety, Costner would hope for post-release business to boost returns.

The fourth spot witnessed a close contest between the holdover hit Bad Boys: Ride or Die and India’s Kalki 2898 AD. Bad Boys 4 generated around $2.8 million on its fourth Friday, taking its running total to just under $160 million. The movie is aiming for around $11 million this weekend. Having already broken RRR’s opening day record at the domestic box office, Kalki 2898 AD added just under $2 million on Friday, as it aims for around $12 million across the weekend. The film has already generated over $35 million globally so far in two days of release. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

Find Tickets Now