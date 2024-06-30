The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One exceeded expectations with a $53 million opening weekend, receiving positive reviews.

Inside Out 2 has retained the top spot for three weeks, nearing $500 million domestically and approaching $1 billion worldwide.

Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, a three-hour Western, generated $11 million in its first weekend but received mixed reviews.

After a disappointing start, the summer movie season is well and truly underway now, with a host of films both old and new delivering strong numbers for the fourth weekend in a row. This week, A Quiet Place: Day One set a franchise record with a magnificent opening weekend haul that significantly exceeded expectations heading into its debut. The horror prequel generated $53 million in its first three days of release, out-performing both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, which had opened to $50 million and $47 million, respectively.

And reviews were about as enthusiastic as those earned by the original two movies, directed by John Krasinski. A Quiet Place: Day One currently has an 84% “fresh” approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which is on the positive side for horror titles. In her review, Collider’s Emma Kiely highlighted the film’s “brilliant characterization, simple but effective script, and outstanding performances.” Directed by Pig’s Michael Sarnoski and starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, A Quiet Place: Day One was produced on a reported budget of around $60 million.

Despite having been pushed to number two on Friday, the Disney-Pixar blockbuster Inside Out 2 retained the top spot for the third time in a row this weekend. The animated sequel grossed an estimated $56 million, taking its running domestic total to just under $470 million as it enters only its third week of release. The movie is bracing for direct impact in the form of Despicable Me 4 next week, by which time it should’ve cleared the $500 million milestone domestically. Already one of the top-grossing animated films of all time, Inside Out 2 is expected to hit the coveted $1 billion mark worldwide this weekend.

The Top Two Movies Alone Generated Over $100 Million This Weekend

The number three spot went to director-star Kevin Costner’s passion project, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1. The epic three-hour Western — the first in a planned series — generated an estimated $11 million in its first weekend. Partially funded by Costner himself, a second part is slated for release in only a couple of months, but with a reported $100 million at stake, the opening is on the lower side. Audiences and critics appeared to be unimpressed, awarding it a B- CinemaScore and a “rotten” 40% approval rating on RT.

The fourth spot saw a close contest between holdover hit Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and the Indian hit Kalki 2898 AD. Bad Boys: Ride or Die added around $10 million this weekend — its fourth — as it took its running domestic total to around $165 million. The action-comedy is still holding out hope to pass the $200 million milestone domestically by the end of its run. Kalki 2898 AD, on the other hand, had an extended five-day domestic debut and has grossed an estimated $11 million so far. Nearly $6 million of that total came from its Friday-Sunday run. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

