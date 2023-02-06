It seems John Krasinski is heading back to the A Quiet Place. Krasinski shared several new images from behind the scenes of the newest addition to the A Quiet Place franchise as a way of announcing that A Quiet Place: Day One is now filming. The new film is set to be released on March 8, 2024.

The new images, shared on Twitter by Krasinski, give us our first look into the upcoming disaster film, which will take a look into the early days of the alien invasion at the heart of the A Quiet Place film series. Along with the new photos, Krasinski included the following caption, "Requisite photo of slate on day 1… this time with a twist!" He continued, saying that he is "[s]o honored to be there day 1 of [A Quiet Place: Day One] with the maestro [Michael Sarnoski]," who is directing the film. He also gave tribute to the "...legendary [Lupita Nyong'o]". He closed out his statement, saying that he "[c]annot wait to see what magic they conjure in this one!"

The first image, released today, shows Krasinski holding a clapperboard with the film's title written on the front. He is standing in front of a city street, where filming for the movie is taking place. The second image shows Krasinski with the film's director, Sarnoski, talking with Nyong'o and a costar. The third and final image released today shows another shot of the conference shown in the second image this time highlighting Nyong'o and her costar.

RELATED:

'A Quiet Place: Day One': Release Date, Plot, Cast, Creators, and Everything We Know So Far

Who is Starring in the Upcoming Horror Movie?

Starring alongside Nyong'o in the upcoming film is Alex Wolff, who previously starred in the 2018 horror movie Hereditary. Stranger Things fan-favorite actor Joseph Quinn is also starring in the upcoming film. The new project is a long time coming, as the project was originally announced in November 2020. The film is going to be a spinoff from the original film series, taking place in the initial days of the alien invasion that would spin humanity into an apocalyptic state. The film's title was announced in April 2022, and the lead cast was announced by November of last year, with Nyong'o, Wolff, and Quinn leading the cast.

Exact plot details for the new film are sparse. However, the film's cast is certainly promising. The new film is based on a story by Krasinski. Along with Krasinski, the film is being produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller. A Quiet Place: Day One is set to be released to theaters on March 8, 2024.