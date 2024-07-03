The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One surpasses $100 million at the worldwide box office.

The summer box office has been revived by films like A Quiet Place: Day One, Inside Out 2, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

A Quiet Place: Day One has been praised for strong lead performances and a unique storyline in the horror franchise.

A Quiet Place: Day One continues to prove everyone wrong by passing another major box office milestone. Officially, the horror prequel has now surpassed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office, currently sitting just over $102 million following a July 1 taking of over $5 million. This extended success follows the movie's opening weekend surprise triumph after it generated $53 million in its first three days of release. After A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II both opened to $50 million and $47 million, respectively. This makes Day One the most successful of the trio in its opening weekend. The first in the franchise still stands as the benchmark, with a total taking of over $300 million, but it would be unwise to bet against Day One after its roaring success thus far.

Day One joins the likes of Inside Out 2 and Bad Boys: Ride or Die in revitalizing what was a poor start to this summer's box office. Despite many fears that cinema was going to struggle this blockbuster season despite many major titles being released, recent weeks have proven otherwise, with Inside Out 2, in particular, smashing all sorts of records and now officially surpassing $1 billion worldwide. It is fair to say that, although it may have come later than scheduled, 2024's summer of movies is in business.

'A Quiet Place: Day One' Has Been a Critical Success Too

Close

At the core of the Quiet Place franchise is a strong horror style, built from a unique premise crafted into fortune by John Krasinski and co. With the franchise taking a detour for its third outing, heading into the past to showcase the first days of the deadly invasion, expectations weren't as high as they were for the previous second installment. However, critics clearly agreed with the flocking of viewers to their local theaters, with many citing the movie's incredible lead performances and dedication to a striking and infectious story as reasons for its triumph.

In her review, Collider’s Emma Kiely praised the film for standing out in a sea of like-minded projects. She said, "As we’ve seen humans fight to survive any situation possible, Day One manages to stand out in both its subgenre and its franchise by taking a different approach to man vs. monster. While it may not be the best horror movie or even action flick, its brilliant characterization, simple but effective script, and outstanding performances make it a strong contender in the action/alien/survival subgenres."

A Quiet Place: Day One has officially passed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office. You can check it out in theaters right now, with showtimes near you available below.

A Quiet Place: Day One 7 10 Experience the day the world went quiet. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Michael Sarnoski Cast Djimon Hounsou Lupita Nyong'O , Alex Wolff Main Genre Drama Writers Scott Beck , John Krasinski , Jeff Nichols Studio(s) Platinum Dunes , Paramount Pictures , Sunday Night Productions Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) A Quiet Place , A Quiet Place: Part II Franchise(s) A Quiet Place Expand

Get Tickets