The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One hits $200 million worldwide in just 14 days, proving the franchise's continued popularity.

Lead by Lupita Nyong'o, the movie maintains an 87% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes for its brilliant characterization and performances.

Despite John Krasinski's reduced involvement, the horror prequel shines with a gripping story and spine-chilling cinematography.

The prequel to John Krasinski's smash-hit 2018 horror A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place: Day One, has achieved yet another major milestone at the global box office. Officially, following a fantastic opening fortnight, the movie has hit an impressive $200 million worldwide, split between $104.4 million domestically and $95.6 million internationally. What's more, the prequel has hit this in just 14 days, proving the hunger for the franchise is still as rife as it was previously.

This comes off the back of the movie creeping into tenth place at the domestic Box Office for 2024, overtaking Bob Marley: One Love. It is another Krasinksi-helmed IP up next to challenge for Day One, with the Office star's family-friendly star-studded feature IF sitting currently in ninth. With $8 million separating the pair, and with Day One still proving fruitful domestically, it is likely the horror prequel to overtake the Ryan Reynolds movie soon. Although credited with the story, Krasinski's involvement in this prequel is heavily reduced, with the writer and director of the project, Micahel Sarnoski taking over.

'A Quiet Place: Day One' Features a Breathtaking Lead Performance

Currently, A Quiet Place: Day One has an 87% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, an illustration of its positive critical reception. After the first A Quiet Place began on the 89th day of the invasion, it was clear that an entire story was primed and ready to be uncovered. However, with origin stories come plenty of fandom expectation, with Sarnoski and co proving that the weight of hope was no match for their keen eye for horror brilliance. Beyond Day One's breathless tension, intricate story, and spine-chilling cinematography, the movie stands out thanks to one aspect in particular, Lupita Nyong'o. As Sam, and alongside her now iconic cat, Frodo, Nyong'o delivers a spellbinding performance that neatly carries this entire film from beginning to end. Nyong'o is also joined by the fantastic Joseph Quinn as law student Eric, with the two powering deftly through this deafeningly creepy flick.

In her review of the film for Collider, Emma Kiely says:

"A Quiet Place: Day One has way more to say about humanity than the trailer would have you think. As we’ve seen humans fight to survive any situation possible, Day One manages to stand out in both its subgenre and its franchise by taking a different approach to man vs. monster. While it may not be the best horror movie or even action flick, its brilliant characterization, simple but effective script, and outstanding performances make it a strong contender in the action/alien/survival subgenres."

A Quiet Place: Day One has officially passed $200 million at the global Box Office. You can catch the movie right now in theaters.

A Quiet Place: Day One 7 10 Experience the day the world went quiet. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Michael Sarnoski Cast Djimon Hounsou Lupita Nyong'O , Alex Wolff Main Genre Drama Writers Scott Beck , John Krasinski , Jeff Nichols Studio(s) Platinum Dunes , Paramount Pictures , Sunday Night Productions Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) A Quiet Place , A Quiet Place: Part II Franchise(s) A Quiet Place Expand

