Despite facing direct competition from Neon’s Longlegs this weekend, holdover horror hit A Quiet Place: Day One retained a spot in the top five of the domestic box office list, while passing a new milestone globally. Directed by Michael Sarnoski and starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn in the lead roles, the prequel film grossed around $12 million domestically and $10 million from overseas markets this weekend — its third — pushing itself closer to its predecessors’ lifetime hauls.

With $116 million stateside and $104 million from international markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at an excellent $220 million. Produced on a reported budget of over $60 million, the movie is on track to overtake A Quiet Place: Part II’s $160 million domestic haul and $298 million worldwide haul from mid-pandemic 2021. By comparison, the first A Quiet Place movie grossed $188 million domestically and over $340 million worldwide in 2018. The first and second films were both directed by John Krasinski.

A Quiet Place Movies Global Box Office A Quiet Place $341 million A Quiet Place Part II $298 million A Quiet Place: Day One $220 million (and counting)

Each Film in the Quiet Place Franchise Has Been Acclaimed

In some weeks, A Quiet Place: Day One should also be able to overtake the $256 million lifetime global haul of Nyong’o’s Us, which was released in 2019. This has been a rather difficult year for the horror genre, with major studio releases such as The First Omen and The Watchers faltering at the box office. But A Quiet Place: Day One brought some respite with a franchise-best debut a couple of weeks ago. And this week, Neon delivered its best-ever opening weekend haul thanks to Oz Perkins’ Longlegs.

The A Quiet Place franchise has now grossed over $850 million worldwide. The series began in 2018, with Krasinski’s breakout hit first film, which was produced on a reported budget of only $17 million. The much more expensive A Quiet Place Part II — the movie came with a price tag of over $60 million — was supposed to debut in March 2020, but was delayed because of the pandemic. A third installment is in the works. Unlike most studio horror releases, these films have all been critically acclaimed. A

A Quiet Place has a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while A Quiet Place Part II holds a 91% score. A Quiet Place: Day One appears to have settled at an 87% RT rating, continuing Sarnoski’s hot-streak. The filmmaker broke out with the acclaimed revenge drama Pig in 2021, but he wasn’t the first choice to direct Day One. Jeff Nichols was originally slated to helm the picture, but he dropped out citing creative differences. You can watch A Quiet Place: Day One in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.