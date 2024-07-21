The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One has earned $241.4 million worldwide against a $67 million budget, performing well internationally.

Domestically, the film earned $6.1 million in its fourth weekend, maintaining the fifth spot amidst high-profile releases.

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, Day One is a spin-off delving into the origins of the sound-sensitive aliens in the franchise.

Fans are still tuning into A Quiet Place: Day One, as the film continues to make some serious noise at the domestic and international box office. The spin-off film in the Quiet Place universe, starring Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), has secured $241.4 million worldwide, an impressive haul against a reported $67 million budget. A Quiet Place: Day One is currently in theaters worldwide.

Domestically, A Quiet Place: Day One weathered the massively impressive storm of Twisters' debut, maintaining the fifth spot at the box office. Day One earned $6.1 million in its fourth weekend, a solid number that represents a less than fifty percent drop from last weekend. In total thus far, the film has earned around $123.4 million domestically, not far off from the original film's domestic total. Sticking within the domestic box office's top five is a great achievement for Day One, especially amidst the release of other high-profile films like Twisters, Despicable Me 4, or Longlegs. While it remains to be seen what next week will bring with Deadpool & Wolverine, it's been a very solid run thus far for the latest Quiet Place film.

A Quiet Place: Day One has also performed quite well internationally. Across 67 markets, the film earned $5.2 million. This has brought the international total to $113. 8 million. Like the domestic dropoff, its international dropoff percentage has also managed to stay below fifty percent. Day One performed especially well in Mexico ($925,000), the United Kingdom ($495,000), Australia ($465,000), and France ($375,000). As of now, Mexico holds the highest international total collectively for the film's entire release with $12.7 million.

How Has 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Performed Compared to the Previous Two Films?

A Quiet Place: Day One is performing fairly on par with the previous two installments in the franchise, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Day One is not terribly far behind the worldwide total for A Quiet Place Part II, which earned $297.4 million. Of course, that film had the challenge of releasing at a much different time in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's unlikely that Day One will surpass the original film's $341 million earnings, but this is expected with sequels. Day One is inching quite close to the domestic totals of the previous films.

Who Directed 'A Quiet Place: Day One?'

A Quiet Place: Day One is the first film thus far in the Quiet Place franchise to not be directed by John Krasinski. Michael Sarnoski (Pig) oversaw this film, which covers the origins of the sound-sensitive aliens introduced in the previous two films. Krasinski still produced Day One. The actor-director oversaw a very different kind of film this year, in IF. A third main-storyline Quiet Place movie is currently in development.

A Quiet Place: Day One is currently available to see in theaters.

A Quiet Place: Day One 7 10 Experience the day the world went quiet. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Michael Sarnoski Cast Djimon Hounsou Lupita Nyong'O , Alex Wolff Main Genre Drama Writers Scott Beck , John Krasinski , Jeff Nichols Studio(s) Platinum Dunes , Paramount Pictures , Sunday Night Productions Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) A Quiet Place , A Quiet Place: Part II Franchise(s) A Quiet Place Expand

