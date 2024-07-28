The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One grossed $253 million globally, just shy of previous films in the franchise.

All of the films in the franchise garnered positive reviews, with strong performances and humanist themes.

Another installment in the main franchise is in development, with John Krasinski involved creatively.

Having successfully resurrected the horror genre, which was experiencing a significant cold-streak this year, Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One is on the verge of concluding its theatrical run. The horror prequel, which is set to debut on digital platforms this week, passed perhaps its final major milestone at the global box office this weekend — its fifth. Directed by Michael Sarnoski and starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, the movie opened to positive reviews and delivered a franchise-best box office opening back in June.

With $134 million domestically and another $119 million from overseas markets, A Quiet Place: Day One’s cumulative global haul now stands at an excellent $253 million. This puts it just $3 million short of another horror hit starring Nyong’o, writer-director Jordan Peele’s Us, which generated $256 million worldwide in 2019. But what this also means is that A Quiet Place: Day One will ultimately fall short of its predecessors, both domestically and worldwide.

A Quiet Place Movies Global Box Office A Quiet Place $341 million A Quiet Place Part II $297 million A Quiet Place: Day One $253 million (and counting)

Directed by John Krasinski, the first A Quiet Place movie grossed $188 million domestically and over $340 million worldwide against a reported budget of just $17 million. The sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, generated $160 million domestically and almost $300 million worldwide. In total, the franchise’s three films so far have grossed over $480 domestically and nearly $900 million worldwide, with a per-movie global average of over $290 million. Like A Quiet Place Part II, Day One was also produced on a reported budget of over $60 million.

A Third Installment to the Main Franchise Is In the Works

Close

This is also the rare horror franchise where every installment so far has received positive reviews. While the first film had a 96% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Part II earned a 91% score and Day One appears to have settled at a “certified fresh” 87% rating. In her review, Collider’s Emma Kiely praised the film’s “brilliant characterization, simple but effective script, and outstanding performances.”

The series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where alien creatures sensitive to sound attack anybody that makes a noise. The movies have been acclaimed for their humanist themes and intense atmosphere, and also for the dramatic performances of their cast members. A third film in the main franchise is in the works, and will reportedly feature Krasinski in some creative capacity. Also starring Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff, A Quiet Place: Day One is playing in theaters, and will soon be released on digital streaming platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.