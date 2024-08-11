The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One's box office run is nearing its end, earning $475,000 domestically and $255,000 internationally in its seventh weekend.

The film has grossed a total of $260.7 million globally, but is trailing behind the earlier entries in the franchise, such as the original A Quiet Place ($334 million) and A Quiet Place Part II ($296 million).

Day One's strong characterization, script, and performances make it a standout in the action/alien/survival subgenres.

The post-apocalyptic horror franchise A Quiet Place continues to prove its staying power with the latest installment, A Quiet Place: Day One, bringing in solid numbers at the box office. The film, which serves as a prequel to the original 2018 hit, has managed to carve out its own success, even as it faces the daunting task of living up to its predecessors. Over the weekend from Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 11, A Quiet Place: Day One grossed an estimated $475,000 from 468 locations across the United States. This brings the domestic total to an impressive $138.5 million, showcasing the film’s steady draw among audiences who have continued to flock to theaters despite the availability of the movie on VOD.

Internationally, A Quiet Place: Day One earned $255,000 in its seventh weekend from 46 markets, pushing its overseas total to $122.2 million. While these figures are respectable, they indicate that Day One is trailing behind the previous entries in the franchise. The original A Quiet Place grossed a staggering $334 million worldwide, while its 2020 sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, brought in $296 million.

The global box office total for A Quiet Place: Day One now stands at $260.7 million, combining both domestic and international earnings. While these numbers are strong, they suggest that Day One is unlikely to surpass the overall earnings of the earlier films in the series, especially given the film’s current availability on VOD, which typically signals the end of its most lucrative theatrical run.

Is 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Worth Watching?

In her review for Collider, Emma Kiely praised the film for its fresh approach to the franchise’s well-established premise. She wrote:

"A Quiet Place: Day One has way more to say about humanity than the trailer would have you think," Kiely writes. "As we’ve seen humans fight to survive any situation possible, Day One manages to stand out in both its subgenre and its franchise by taking a different approach to man vs. monster. While it may not be the best horror movie or even action flick, its brilliant characterization, simple but effective script, and outstanding performances make it a strong contender in the action/alien/survival subgenres."

A Quiet Place: Day One is now available to purchase on Premium Video on Demand, and is still playing in select movie theatres. You can still grab tickets to the movie via the link below. Stay tuned for more.

