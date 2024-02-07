The Big Picture The A Quiet Place universe expands with the first spin-off film, A Quiet Place: Day One, giving us the backstory of the invasion that changed everything.

The first-look images reveal Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn as the lead roles in this thrilling prequel.

A Quiet Place: Day One opens in theaters on June 28.

The universe of A Quiet Place is expanding following the immense success of John Krasinski's two films — 2018's A Quiet Place and 2021's A Quiet Place: Part II — as we've now been given a first-look at A Quiet Place: Day One, the first spin-off in the franchise and a prequel based around, you guessed it, the first day of the invasion that destroyed our world and changed our lives forever. But this one's a little bit different. EW has first-look images from the film, which stars Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn in the lead roles.

Moving on from upstate New York, among quiet towns, this one moves the action into the middle of New York City, as we witness first-hand how the arrival of the extraterrestrial creatures with superhuman hearing wreaks havoc on a bustling metropolis. As Nyong'o explains, the prospect of going big with the busiest city in the world flipped a switch on the idea within the film — how can you fall silent when there are millions of people around you? And the dynamic has shifted — the Abbott family, around whom the first two films revolved, needed to stay together. This time? We have two strangers. Are they stronger together, or apart?

“This notion of a quiet New York is one that will arrest many. It's an impossible thing to imagine…. When you live there, you block out all the sound quite naturally. You just forget to hear the sound. I realized how hard it would be to survive in a world that required you to be silent in that particular city.“When you have a family, there is an innate expectation that they will want to stick together. We don't have that in this film. We have these disparate individuals who collide into each other's lives, and it is at a very pivotal time for the world. How do they negotiate survival together? What we get is really interesting — and even surprising — chemistry in the characters that meet each other along the way.”

What Are the 'Quiet Place' Movies About?

The first film introduces viewers to a world that has been overrun by terrifying creatures with an acute sense of hearing. These creatures hunt humans and any other living beings making noise, leading survivors to live in silence, and focuses on the Abbott family — played by Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmons, and Noah Jupe — as they battle to survive an attack. The sequel picks up immediately in the aftermath, as the Abbotts leave their home in search of a safe haven, meeting Cillian Murphy's drifter along the way. Blunt has openly spoken of her desire to make a third film in the series.

A Quiet Place: Day One is directed by Michael Sarnoski and stars Denis O'Hare, Alex Wolff, and A Quiet Place: Part II alum Djimon Hounsou. The film arrives in theaters on June 28.