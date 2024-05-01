The Big Picture Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn star in the upcoming film A Quiet Place: Day One, portraying characters fighting for survival in an alien invasion.

The image from the film shows Nyong'o and Quinn navigating an apocalyptic invasion.

Nyong'o is known for her award-winning role in 12 Years a Slave, while Quinn gained recognition for his role in Stranger Things before joining the A Quiet Place franchise.

While we don't know how the world came to depend on silence for survival in the A Quiet Place franchise, we know it is a brutal world. Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn will take us through the first day of the alien invasion that changed the world when A Quiet Place: Day One premieres. In the upcoming film, Nyong'o and Quinn play New Yorkers, Sam and Eric, respectively, who fight to stay alive when the world around them descends into chaos. A new image courtesy of USA Today prepares fans for the scary and thrilling tale ahead, as Sam looks visibly scared and Eric looks filthy.

In the image, Nyong'o and Quinn are in character, and their appearance teases the deadly state of affairs. They are both looking off-camera at something that makes them concerned, with Sam's expression halfway between sadness and horror. As seen in the trailer, Sam usually has her pet cat with her, but in the image, the cat is nowhere to be seen, teasing a potential tragedy for her feline companion. The trailer teased a contrasting existence between Sam and Eric, with Sam appearing to be financially disadvantaged while Eric is a corporate animal. However, it doesn't matter what material things they might lose when things go south, because staying alive becomes the prime concern. Eric's sharp office suit is missing an article as the jacket is nowhere to be seen. The formerly white shirt looks nasty, and dirt and greasy stains are visible. The image teases a timeline sometime during the invasion or in the aftermath

Where Have You Seen Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn Before?

Image via Paramount

Nyong'o is a Kenyan-Mexican actress who rose to global prominence after winning an Academy Award for her work in the 2013 film 12 Years a Slave. She played Patsey, an enslaved African woman in 1800s America who is subjected to the horrors of such an existence by her enslavers. She is also known for playing Nakia in the Marvel Black Panther film franchise. She will next be seen in The Wild Robot, voicing the character Raz. Quinn is an English actor best known for his breakout role as Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things. He will next be seen in Ridley Scott's Gladiator II.

A Quiet Place: Day One also stars Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Eliane Umuhire. It will be released in theaters on June 28. Watch the full trailer below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.