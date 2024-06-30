The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One debuts with $12.5M globally on IMAX.

Kalki 2898 AD becomes the sixth-best IMAX debut globally for an Indian film.

Despicable Me 4 is to release on 650 IMAX screens next month.

In what could be categorized as "weekend one," A Quiet Place: Day One has made a strong impression at the box office, particularly on IMAX screens. Globally, Day One has debuted with roughly $12.5 million in IMAX. This total only underscores the impressive achievements of the film across all formats, with a debut total of just shy of $100 million worldwide.

A Quiet Place: Day One debuted in North America with $5.8 million on IMAX screens. While the number may seem a tad small initially, Day One only premiered on 408 IMAX screens, thus having this number account for 11% of the nationwide IMAX total. Day One collected $1 million in China, against an international total of $3.5 million. A Quiet Place: Day One still has plenty of time to grow these numbers, as the film still needs to premiere in markets such as Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. With word of mouth being strong for the Quiet Place prequel, the film should continue to have legs heading into the coming weeks.

In other IMAX-related box office news, Kalki 2898 AD premiered with $1.8 million worldwide. Hailing from India, this science fiction film follows an avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, who is sent to protect Earth from evil forces. Kalki's debut is so notable as it has become the sixth-best IMAX debut globally for an Indian film. On 29 IMAX screens in India, the film collected $580 thousand, ranking as the fourth-best IMAX opening ever for a local title. Nag Ashwin directed Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

What Other Films Release in IMAX This Summer?

The next notable release, particularly for IMAX, arrives later this week with Illumination Entertainment's Despicable Me 4. The fourth entry into the beloved animated franchise sees Gru (Steve Carell) face off against a former nemesis, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell). Despicable Me 4 should make a big splash, as it will debut on 650 IMAX screens in several key markets, from North America and Mexico to India and France. As for other projects, China will launch a crime thriller titled A Place Called Silence.

Is 'A Quiet Place: Day One' A Prequel?

As the title would suggest, A Quiet Place: Day One follows the arrival of the sound-sensitive aliens first introduced in John Krasinski's 2018 film. Specifically, the film follows what this invasion looked like in New York City. Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years a Slave) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) lead the cast of the film. This is the first entry into the Quiet Place franchise not to be directed by Krasinski. Instead, Michael Sarnoski (Pig) has taken over directorial duties.

