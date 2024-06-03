The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel in popular horror franchise, directed by Michael Sarnoski instead of Krasinski.

Features Marvel stars Lupita Nyong'o, Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff in a story of alien invasion survival.

Previous films in franchise, including A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part 2, have had impressive box office success.

Less than one month ahead of release, one of the most popular horror franchises to blossom over the last 10 years just got an exciting new look. Fandango released a new 4DX poster for A Quiet Place: Day One, the third film in the franchise but set before the other installments. The prequel will be the first time in Quiet Place history that John Krasinski is stepping out of the director's chair. Instead, Michael Sarnowki will helm A Quiet Place: Day One, following up his feature directorial debut in 2021's Pig, the drama mystery film starring Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff.

Original writer and director Krasinski is still involved as a producer and has a writing credit on A Quiet Place: Day One. The film also features an impressive ensemble of Marvel stars, with Lupita Nyong'o playing the lead role alongside Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn, and Wolff. This will be the second pairing between Sarnoski and Wolff (Pig being the first), and Sarnoski also has credit for the screenplay, along with other original creators Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. As showcased by its namesake and previous trailers, A Quiet Place: Day One will detail the first day of the alien invasion, when a woman named Sam (Nyong'o) must survive a brutal attack on New York City.

How Has the ‘Quiet Place’ Franchise Done at the Box Office?

A Quiet Place took the world by storm upon its initial release in 2017, grossing $188 million domestically and $152 million internationally for a worldwide total of more than $340 million. This total also comes on a reported budget of only $17 million, a marvelous feat, especially in contrast to the recent conversation surrounding the 2024 box office struggles.

Despite premiering in May 2021 amid the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, A Quiet Place Part 2 also earned an impressive haul at the box office. The film grossed $160 million in the United States and $137 million overseas to just fall short of the $300 million mark at $297 million total. The budget increased to $61 million for Part 2, but the film still came out in the green. For comparison, if A Quiet Place came out in 2024, it would be the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year, currently more than Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and the sequel would be in the fifth slot, miles ahead of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

A Quiet Place: Day One arrives in theaters on June 28. Check out the new poster above and get your tickets below.

